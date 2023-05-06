CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :King Charles CoronationPrince HarryBilawal Bhutto ZardariSCO MeetingTrump Sexual Assault
Home » Photos » World » King Charles III Coronation: Royal Watchers Camp Outside Buckingham Palace Ahead of Ceremony | In Pics

King Charles III Coronation: Royal Watchers Camp Outside Buckingham Palace Ahead of Ceremony | In Pics

The coronation -- the first of a king since 1937, only the second to be televised and the first in colour and streamed online -- is the religious confirmation of Charles's accession

Charles III will be crowned king on Saturday in a solemn Christian ceremony steeped in 1,000 years of history and tradition, but adapted to reflect 21st-century Britain.

1/ 10
Ardis Ryeberg from Arkansas, U.S., and Alyssa Whaanga from New Zealand stand next to a cut-out of late Queen Elizabeth on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace ahead of the Coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls - RC2KR0AS6RHD

Ardis Ryeberg from Arkansas, U.S., and Alyssa Whaanga from New Zealand stand next to a cut-out of late Queen Elizabeth on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace ahead of the Coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls - RC2KR0AS6RHD

2/ 10
A woman camps on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace ahead of the Coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls - RC2LR0A19CVV

A woman camps on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace ahead of the Coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls - RC2LR0A19CVV

3/ 10
Royal fans wait at the Mall, ahead of the Coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Noble - RC2QR0AITLC8

Royal fans wait at the Mall, ahead of the Coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Noble - RC2QR0AITLC8

4/ 10
A royal fan waits at the Mall, ahead of the Coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Noble - RC2UR0AVTHDY

A royal fan waits at the Mall, ahead of the Coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Noble - RC2UR0AVTHDY

5/ 10
People wait after spending the night in tents on The Mall, ahead of the coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 5, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs - RC26S0ACM7KN

People wait after spending the night in tents on The Mall, ahead of the coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 5, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs - RC26S0ACM7KN

6/ 10
Lesley Warren from Sittingbourne fixes her makeup after spending the night on The Mall, ahead of the coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 5, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs - RC26S0AOHRX2

Lesley Warren from Sittingbourne fixes her makeup after spending the night on The Mall, ahead of the coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 5, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs - RC26S0AOHRX2

7/ 10
People stand on The Mall, ahead of the coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 5, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs - RC26S0APXF8R

People stand on The Mall, ahead of the coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 5, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs - RC26S0APXF8R

8/ 10
Royal fans wait at the Mall, ahead of the Coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Noble - RC2UR0AG1UTI

Royal fans wait at the Mall, ahead of the Coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Noble - RC2UR0AG1UTI

9/ 10
Royal fans wait at the Mall, ahead of the Coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Noble - RC2TR0A0B436

Royal fans wait at the Mall, ahead of the Coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Noble - RC2TR0A0B436

10/ 10
Royal enthusiast Donna Werner of the United States shows off the hat she made, while camping on the Mall, a part of the royal procession route, in central London, Thursday, May 4, 2023. The Coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Royal enthusiast Donna Werner of the United States shows off the hat she made, while camping on the Mall, a part of the royal procession route, in central London, Thursday, May 4, 2023. The Coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)