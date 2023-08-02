India Has World's Most Mismanaged Plastic, China Tops Waste Generation | See in GFX

On July 28 this year, Earth saw its first Plastic Overshoot Day., The global average mismanaged plastic waste per person in 2023 was 8.8 kg., Every country has its own, Plastic Overshoot Day, which is determined by the amount of plastic waste generate and the country's capacity of manage it., In August 2023, 60 per cent of the world's population is estimated to be living in areas where plastic wase has already exceeded the capacity to manage it., China tops the list of the world's biggest plastic polluters, followed by United States. India stands on the third place., India tops the list of the countries responsible for mismanaged plastic waste.