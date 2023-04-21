Queen Elizabeth II: Key Moments from British Monarch's Life and Reign | In GFX

Curated By: Majid Alam
Queen Elizabeth II has died in Scotland aged 96 after battling health problems since last October. She was surrounded by her family in her final moments.
Queen Elizabeth was the longest-serving monarch in British history and ruled as head of state for 70 years from 1952. (News18 Creatives)
Princess Elizabeth was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. (News18 Creatives)
By the time of her coronation on 2 June 1953, Elizabeth had already been the monarch for a while, following the death of her father George VI the previous year. (News18 Creatives)
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were married in 1947, and their marriage went strong even 70-plus years later, prior to their deaths in September 2022 and April 2021. (News18 Creatives)
Queen Elizabeth was crowned at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953, in front of 8,500 assembled guests. The ceremony was the first major televised international event and led to a surge in sales for television sets. (News18 Creatives)
The Queen and her royal consort, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, first visited India in January 1961, the first royal British tour of India in 50 years. (News18 Creatives)
Diana's death in a car crash in 1997 rocked the royal family to the core, provoking rare criticism of the Queen for staying at her Balmoral estate in Scotland. (News18 Creatives)
Prince Andrew, eighth in line to the throne, was the third child of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh. (News18 Creatives)
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, died aged 99 in April, 2021. (News18 Creatives)
Queen Elizabeth died aged 96 on September 8 2022, ending her record-breaking 70-year reign after a year of declining health. (News18 Creatives)