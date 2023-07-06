The Planet Experiences its Hottest Day Ever | A Visual Explainer

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 15:19 IST
New Delhi, India
According to unofficial estimates, July 3 was the hottest day ever recorded on planet Earth. (Illustration: News18)
The average temperature of Earth remained at a record high on Wednesday due to global warming and El Nino - a cyclical phenomenon where oceans warm up. (Illustration: News18)
The average global temperature was 17.18°C according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer. It is a tool that uses satellite data and computer simulations to measure the world’s condition. (Illustration: News18)
Scientists and climatologists warned earlier that the year 2023 could see record heat as human-caused climate change, caused mostly due to burning of fossil fuels warms the atmosphere. (Illustration: News18)
The North Atlantic has seen record warmth this year. The heat was also attributed to the El Nino during which oceans warm up. (Illustration: News18)
The daily highs in the temperature range that scientists have recorded signals that climate change is reaching uncharted territory. (Illustration: News18)
This means that unbearable temperatures and heatwaves, incessant untimely rains and rise in sea levels obliterating the existence of island-nations could now be a reality. (Illustration: News18)