Home » Photos » World » The Planet Experiences its Hottest Day Ever | A Visual Explainer

The Planet Experiences its Hottest Day Ever | A Visual Explainer

The earth is experiencing its hottest week ever as the average temperature remained at a record high on Wednesday and Thursday.

01
According to unofficial estimates, July 3 was the hottest day ever recorded on planet Earth. (Illustration: News18)

02
The average temperature of Earth remained at a record high on Wednesday due to global warming and El Nino - a cyclical phenomenon where oceans warm up. (Illustration: News18)

03
The average global temperature was 17.18°C according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer. It is a tool that uses satellite data and computer simulations to measure the world’s condition. (Illustration: News18)

04
Scientists and climatologists warned earlier that the year 2023 could see record heat as human-caused climate change, caused mostly due to burning of fossil fuels like coal, natural gas and oil, warms the atmosphere. (Illustration: News18)

05
The North Atlantic has seen record warmth this year. The heat was also attributed to the El Nino during which oceans warm up. (Illustration: News18)

06
The daily highs in the temperature range that scientists have recorded signals that climate change is reaching uncharted territory. (Illustration: News18)

07
This means that unbearable temperatures and heatwaves, incessant untimely rains and rise in sea levels obliterating the existence of island-nations could now be a reality. (Illustration: News18)

