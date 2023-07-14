The World’s Deltas Are Disappearing: What Does it Mean for Our Future | A Visual Explainer

Deltas are formed at the mouths of rivers where they meet the ocean, seas or a lake. They are formed by the accumulation of sediments carried downstream by flowing water from rivers rushing towards a larger water body like a sea or an ocean. (Illustration: News18), Deltas are landforms characterised by a triangular structure, which also resembles the Greek alphabet ‘Delta’ and is formed by sediments deposited by flowing water. (Illustration: News18), The Ganges-Brahmaputra Delta is the largest delta in the world and is also known as Bengal Delta. It is in South Asia and is primarily located in Bangladesh and extends into parts of India. (Illustration: News18), Deltas are extraordinary and strong ecosystems which provide numerous ecological benefits to our planet. But man-made activities are eroding deltas raising risks of coastal erosion. (Illustration: News18), At least 5% of delta land could be lost due to rising sea-levels. (Illustration: News18), Delta restoration refers to the process of improving and revitalising degraded or damaged delta ecosystems but its results will only be visible after a long time. (Illustration: News18), Only large-scale interventions can prevent the fast destruction of delta and ecosystems that thrive on deltas. (Illustration: News18)