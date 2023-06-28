Titan Implosion: What Happens to Human Body at Titanic Depths | In GFX

Published By: Saurabh Verma
Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 22:59 IST
New Delhi, India
Titanic submersible is believed to have imploded, killing all five on board earlier this month.(Photo: News18)
At sea level, the air that surrounds us presses down on our bodies at 14.7 pounds per square inch (psi) or 1 atmosphere (atm). (Photo: News18)
The wreck of the Titanic lies at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, some 3,800 metres (12,500 feet) underwater. Objects at that depth experience a phenomenal force: An astonishing 380 atmospheres or 5,600 psi—equivalent to a large elephant on every inch of the body. (Photo: News18)
The cause of the submersible’s implosion has not been determined but experts opine that the hull mayhave broken apart. Concerns are being raised over the material of the hull (carbon fibre and titanium hull). (Photo: News18)
At the very moment the hull breaches, there’s an immediate equalisation of pressure. The air inside the submersible, previously at a comfortable 1 atmosphere, must now contend with the 380 atmospheres outside. (Photo: News18)
As the submersible collapses, the quickly compressing pockets of gas inside it heat up rapidly, reaching temperatures that may exceed several thousand degrees Celsius for a brief moment. (Photo: News18)
A human’s reaction to pain depends on the transmission of signals from our peripheral nervous system to our brain. Once the signals reach the brain, we feel pain. This process is not instantaneous — it takes time. (Photo: News18)
Stefan Williams, Professor of Marine Robotics at the University of Sydney said if the pressurevessel has failed catastrophically, it’s like a small bomb going off. (Photo: News18)
Paul White,Professor at England’s University of Southampton who specialises in underwater acoustics and forces said they would have known nothing— the minute this body of water hit them, they would have been dead. (Photo: PTI)