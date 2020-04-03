PHOTOGALLERY

United States Coronavirus: Funeral Homes in New York Struggle as Death Toll Surges

World | Associated Press | April 3, 2020, 11:06 am
Pat Marmo, owner of Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home, walks through his body holding facility that is struggling to handle overflow of clients stemming from COVID-19 deaths in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Image: AP)
Employee Elysia Smith works through a stack of papers each denoting a body requiring retrieval from a hospital at Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Image: AP)
An employee prepares a surface for cleaning bodies in a religious manner at Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Image: AP)
Employees deliver a body at Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The company is equipped to handle 40-60 cases at a time. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was taking care of 185. (Image: AP)
Bodies are wrapped in protective plastic in a holding facility at Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Image: AP)
Pat Marmo, owner of Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home, walks through his body holding facility in the Brooklyn borough of New York.(Image: AP)
Employees deliver a body at Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The company is equipped to handle 40-60 cases at a time. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was taking care of 185. (Image: AP)
Pat Marmo, owner of Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home, is interviewed in his body holding facility, hoping for assistance in handling the overflow of clients stemming from COVID-19 deaths in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Image: AP)
Funeral Homes are struggling to handle overflow of clients stemming from COVID-19 deaths in New York. (Image: AP)
Employee Gina Hansen hands documentation to a client outside Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Image: AP)
