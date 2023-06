A sculpture by South Korean artist Lee Bae, titled Issu du feu (From Fire)" is displayed outside of Rockefeller Center as smoke from the wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION