What Americans Think of Supreme Court's 'Affirmative Action Ruling' | Explained in GFX

Curated By: Kavya Mishra
News18.com
Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 18:02 IST
Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)
US Supreme Court on Thursday held that race and ethnicity cannot be considered a factor for admissions to university. (News18)
US Vice President Kamala Harris said that the US Supreme Court's decision to end affirmative action" in college admissions is "a denial of opportunity."
Former US President Barack Obama spoke against the Supreme Court's decision to ban the use of race and ethnicity in university admissions saying that it allowed generations of students including him and his wife Michelle to prove they belonged. (News18)
Former Donald Trump hailed the Supreme Court's rejection on Thursday of race-conscious student admissions programs at two universities, with the former president saying the ruling marked a great day for America. (News18)
The US Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that race can no longer be a factor in university admissions, which upends decades-old US policies on so-called affirmative action, also known as positive discrimination.
Edward Blum has founded Students for Fair Admissions, an offshoot of the Project on Fair Representation. He also challenged the race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard and other selective universities.
These 9 states had banned race-based admission in universities even before the Supreme Court's ruling. (News18)
Affirmative Action has always been one of the most contentious subjects in US Education. (News18)
Here are the arguments in favour of the Supreme Court's ruling. (News18)
Arguments against affirmative action. (News18)
Here's what Americans think about Supreme Court's ruling on colleges considering race and ethnicity in university admissions. (News18)
US President Joe Biden said he strongly" disagreed with Thursday's much-anticipated decision."We cannot let this decision be the last word," he said.