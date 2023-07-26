What Is Behind The Fall of China Former Foreign Minister Qin Gang | A Visual Explainer

China dismissed Foreign Minister Qin Gang without providing any explanation and removed all references to him from the foreign ministry's website. But what is the reason behind the removal? (Illustration: News18), China replaced its newly-appointed foreign minister Qin Gang with his predecessor at a special meeting, fueling speculation of falling out of favour with President Xi Jinping. (Illustration: News18), Qin was not seen in public for over a month and he was ousted from his role by Beijing's top lawmaking body, raising speculations about China's Communist Party leadership. (Illustration: News18), Qin is among those top Communist Party of China members who is closely connected to President Xi as the chief of the foreign ministry's protocol department. He hails from Tianjin. (Illustration: News18), China’s foreign policy will not undergo major changes as former foreign minister Wang Yi takes charge.(Illustration: News18), China remains tight-lipped regarding Qin Gang's fate. There are speculations which link his troubles to an alleged affair with a prominent TV anchor.(Illustration: News18), At 57 years old, Qin became China's foreign minister in December last year, surpassing many seniors and earning the title of a rising star in the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC). (Illustration: News18), The TV anchor with whom he is suspected of having an affair is Fu Xiaotian. (Illustration: News18), Wang held the position of foreign minister from 2013 to 2022 and has resumed his role again. (Illustration: News18)