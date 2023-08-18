CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » World » Why Is China Praying for a Baby Boom? A Visual Explainer

Why Is China Praying for a Baby Boom? A Visual Explainer

China strictly enforced the one-child policy but it led to a new crisis where the country is witnessing a rapid growth of the ageing population.

01
Chinese authorities are concerned about the rising ageing population and decreasing birth rates. It is asking couples to have more babies. (Illustration: News18)

02
Chinese authorities were concerned about the fertility rate which dropped to 1.09 as it positioned China among least fertile countries. (Illustration: News18)

03
This is the first time since the 60s that China has witnessed a steep population drop. (Illustration: News18)

04
China’s population crashed during the Great Famine of the 1960s. (Illustration: News18)

05
The Chinese government’s recent data shows a massive decline in the country’s birth rate. (Illustration: News18)

06
In 2022, China saw death outnumber births in the country. (Illustration: News18)

07
This means more people are living than born which means that an ageing population but a struggling labour market. (Illustration: News18)

08
The share of people who are old are expected to grow in large numbers. (Illustration: News18)

09
The Chinese government expects 402 million people over the age of 60 by 2040. (Illustration: News18)

10
China is suffering because it forced people to have only one child. (Illustration: News18)

11
When China’s population increased by 429 million people between 1949 and 1980, the government implemented a one-child policy. (Illustration: News18)

12
It was enshrined in the Chinese constitution in the 80s and violators were treated harshly. (Illustration: News18)

13
The first scare came in 2015 due to dwindling births which led to a two-child policy. (Illustration: News18)

14
In 2021, to tackle falling birth rates China introduced a three-child policy. (Illustration: News18)

