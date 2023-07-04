Why Is France Burning For the Last 3 Weeks? French Riots Explained | In GFX

Curated By: Kavya Mishra
Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 19:21 IST
Paris, France
Liberty, Equality, Fraternity - France Riots bring these long ideals of French democracy to the fore.
Even after a week of massive protests and riots, violence continues to hang over France. What led to the violent French riots?
The violent clashes began after the tragic police shooting of Nahel M, a 17-year-old teenager of Algerian-Moroccan heritage in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre on June 27.
The untimely demise of the teen delivery driver Nahel occurring during a routine traffic stop serves as a poignant reminder of the profoundly intricate and multifaceted predicament that now grips the nation.
More than 200 cities and towns reported arson attacks on public buildings, vehicle fires, clashes with police, looting and other mayhem in six nights of unrest.
More than 3,400 arrests and signs that the violence is now abating, France is once again facing a reckoning- as it did after previous riots in mixed-race.
The officer who shot Nahel is being probed for voluntary homicide after a primary investigation concluded that the conditions for the legal use of the weapon were “not met”.
Nahel M, who was of Algerian origin, was shot at point-blank range in the chest on Tuesday.
Over the years, French society has been subject to intense debates regarding religious practices, secularism, democracy and the role of Islam within society.
Over 9,000 cars have been destroyed and set ablaze in the last three weeks.
French Police have a long history of heavy-headedness, especially with ethnic minorities.
In 2017, France relaxed the rules for the use of firearms by the police.
Here's data indicating the number of deaths by police in France.