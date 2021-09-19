In Photos: Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 High-Res Renders Leaked, Alleged Specs Tipped

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a new tablet dubbed the Galaxy Tab A8 2021 after launching Galaxy Tab A7 last year. Ahead of its confirmation, the tablet’s high-resolution design renders and alleged specifications have surfaced online. The development comes from 91Mobiles with Steve Hemmerstoffer, popularly known as OnLeaks. Here’s what we know so far (Image: 91Mobiles with OnLeaks):
As per the renders, the Galaxy Tab A8 2021 has a traditional rectangular form factor and the display is surrounded by thick bezels. The volume rockers and fingerprint scanner are present on the right, and the back panel carries the Samsung logo and a single camera. The top edge houses twin speaker grills and a microphone, and there’s a 3.5mm audio jack along with a USB Type-C port at the bottom. (Image: 91Mobiles with OnLeaks)
In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 will reportedly feature a 10.4-inch display likely with FHD+ resolution. It is said to measure 246.7×161.8×6.9mm (8.7mm including rear camera bump). The quad-speakers should have support for Dolby Atmos. (Image: 91Mobiles with OnLeaks)