Corona Knowledge Podcast: India's Covid-19 Count Nears 2.5 Lakh Mark

Jun 07, 2020 10:09 PM IST Corona Knowledge With Sneha Mordani

India's COVID-19 count on Sunday nearly reached the 2.50 lakh mark with the highest ever single-day spike of 9,971 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the details shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).



Maharashtra registered 3,007 new cases in the last 24 hours, the government said and remains the worst state in the country with 82,968 cases. With 91 more deaths, the number of deaths in the state now is 3060, the official said.



India has become the fifth-worst coronavirus-hit country in the world as it surpassed Spain on Saturday, reporting a grand total of around 2,44,000 cases. Now, only the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK have more cases than India. Spain, a COVID-19 epicentre weeks ago, has 2,40,978 cases.



However, the government has claimed that the lockdown helped even as healthcare infrastructure in megacities has started to crumble.