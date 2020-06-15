Corona Knowledge Podcast: Is ICMR Being Cagey on Study Claiming Virus Peak Mid-November?

A study that claims that the peak of coronavirus in India has been delayed by the eight-week lockdown and may now arrive around mid-November has been disowned by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which said today that it does not reflect its official position.



"The news reports attributing this study to ICMR are misleading. This refers to a non-peer reviewed modelling, not carried out by ICMR and does not reflect the official position of ICMR," the government's top medical research body tweeted.



According to a report by Press Trust of India, the study was conducted by researchers from an Operations Research Group constituted by ICMR. The report quoted the study as saying that the lockdown shifted the peak of the pandemic by an estimated 34 to 76 days and helped bring down the number of infections by 69 to 97 per cent thereby allowing time for the healthcare system to shore up resources and infrastructure.



Is the ICMR being cagey about its own internal assessments on community transmission and the peak of the infection?