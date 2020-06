Corona Knowledge Podcast: Survey Finds Large Number of Asymptomatic Patients in Containment Zones

Jun 09, 2020 Sneha Mordani

As per government sources, the results of the Sero survey, conducted to gauge the extent of the spread of infection, show that a large pool of patients in containment areas are asymptomatic. The government will be making this survey public once the data from all districts are available. today's podcast also features discussion on which are the other places in the country that now are under the central government’s radar, which require critical intervention.