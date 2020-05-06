News18 Daybreak Podcast For April 6, 2020

May 06, 2020 04:17 PM IST Daybreak



Share

Officials on Tuesday said the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) has been extended by three months.



Shiv Sena on Tuesday pitched for a surgical strike without tom tomming about it to avenge the killing of five security personnel in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir’s Handwara area two days ago.



India is in touch with Pakistan in ensuring implementation of the verdict by the International Court of Justice in the case relating to Indian death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav, official sources said on Tuesday.