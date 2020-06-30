News18 Daybreak | 59 Chinese Apps Banned by India over National Security Concerns and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser & 56 other Chinese apps banned by India over national security concerns



India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. The ban, which comes in the backdrop of current stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh with Chinese troops, also includes WeChat and Bigo Live. The list of apps that have been banned also include Helo, Likee, Cam Scanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call, Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms Club Factory and Shein. This marks the largest sweep against the Chinese technology companies.



Schools, colleges, cinemas, religious shrines to be closed till July 31 as Centre releases unlock 2.0 guidelines



Adopting a cautious approach, the Union government in its ‘Unlock Phase 2’ has refused to give further relaxations in major sectors that remain closed. Schools, colleges, educational institutions, cinemas, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places, and even metro services will continue to remain shut until July 31, the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said.



In Other News



Karachi terror attack: Four gunmen attacked the Pakistani Stock Exchange building in Karachi, killing four security guards and a police sub-inspector before being shot dead. The militants opened indiscriminate fire and lobbed hand grenades at the main gate of the building as they tried to storm it. Two civilians were also killed in the attack.



Lockdown extended: The Tamil Nadu government announced an extension of the statewide lockdown till July 31. Meanwhile, Chennai and Madurai will continue to be under intense lockdown till July 5. The Maharashtra government also announced that the state will remain under lockdown till July 31.



A resignation: Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani resigned from the All Party Hurriyat Conference, complaining that family members of Hurriyat leaders were seeking plum posts in government and financial irregularities within the separatist fold among the reasons for his stepping down from the party.



Talks with China: The Indian and Chinese militaries will hold another round of Corps Commander-level talks today in an attempt to de-escalate tensions in eastern Ladakh and finalise modalities for disengagement of troops from the sensitive region, said government sources said.



Thoothukudi case: The derogatory use of words and the hostile posturing of three officers in the Thoothukudi police hierarchy has forced the Madurai Bench of the Madras High court to register a contempt case after they, in a standoffish manner, told a judicial magistrate inquiring into the deaths that he was absolutely powerless in the case.



On Our Specials



Conflicting evidence: Contrary to claims made in the FIR in the custodial deaths of a man and his son in Thoothukudi, CCTV footage from a nearby shop revealed there was no resistance from the duo, Poornima Murali reports. Police had stated in the FIR that there was hectic activity outside the mobile shop owned by P Jayaraj and J Bennix before they were arrested.



Political obituary: To two generations of Kashmiri jihadists, Syed Ali Shah Geelani has been the prophet of a blood cult, which promised that freedom could be won through the sacrifice of human life. His savage attack on his comrades comes amidst signs that his project is reaching its final collapse. Praveen Swami traces the leader's life journey from cutting his teeth into the National Conference and induction into the Jamaat-e-Islami to the sunset of the jihadist patriarch.

