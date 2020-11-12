News18 Daybreak | AIIMS Director Says Extreme Low Temperature Required to Store Pfizer's Covid Vaccine Big Challenge and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Nov 12, 2020



Extreme Low Temperature Required to Store Pfizer's Covid Vaccine Big Challenge for India: AIIMS Director



The extreme low temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius required for storing a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer poses a big challenge for its delivery in a developing nation like India, especially in its smaller towns and rural areas where maintaining such cold chain facilities would be very difficult, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Wednesday. Most vaccines in India need to be stored at a temperature of two to eight degrees Celsius.



Victory Margins Ranging from 12 to 50,000 Votes: Roller Coaster Ride for Parties & Candidates in Bihar



The prolonged counting process and quick changing trends of the Bihar Assembly election results on Tuesday kept political parties and many of their nominees on the edge. The victory margin of as many as seven candidates was below 500 votes. For example, the Hilsa seat in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home district Nalanda saw a neck-and-neck contest between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s Atri Muni or Shakti Singh Yadav and the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) candidate Krishnamurari Sharan.



Concerned Over Obscenity and Fake News, Centre Brings Online Content Under I&B Ministry's Ambit



All online news portals and live streaming film apps and content will now come under the information and broadcasting ministry. This means they will now be under regulation of the guidelines of the ministry and will have to follow the rules and regulations. There has been an increasing demand by a certain section to regulate OTT and online news portals. The complaint has been that they have been at times obscene and abusive and allowed to be stream unfettered.



India Planning Around $20 Billion of New Stimulus to Pull Economy Out of Contraction: Report



India is planning to announce a fresh round of stimulus worth about $20 billion this week to pull the economy out of its worst contraction, government officials said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other top officials will finalise the plan on Thursday, said the sources, who asked not to be named.



After Pfizer Announcement, Russia Says Its Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine is 92% Effective



Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results, the country's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, as Moscow rushes to keep pace with Western drugmakers in the race for a shot. The initial results are only the second to be published from a late-stage human trial in the global race to produce a vaccine that could halt a pandemic.



A Young Doctor and Her Team are Giving New Life to Kashmir's Once Fabled Ari Work



Kashmir's dying needle art or ‘Ari’ work is getting a rebirth of sorts at the hands of a young gynaecologist. From conceptualising to designing and finding a market highway, Rumana Masudi, a Srinagar doctor, is trying hard to revive the once fabled hand-art. Though this is a project in infancy, this can serve as a blueprint for similar endeavours to promote the fledgling crafts and hand artists.