News18 Daybreak | Amid Fresh Scare 20 UK Passengers Test Positive, BJP Wins Seats in Kashmir for 1st Time After Abrogation of Article 370

Dec 23, 2020



As 20 UK Passengers Test +ve Amid Fresh Scare, Centre Says 'New Strain of Covid-19 Not Found in India Yet'



There is no need to panic over the mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2 detected in the UK, the government said on Tuesday, asserting that no such variant or any significant mutation in the coronavirus strain has been seen in India yet. NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul, also said the mutated SARS-CoV-2 strain detected in the UK will have no impact on the potential of emerging vaccines.



BJP Wins Seats in Kashmir for 1st Time; PAGD, Cong Believe DDC Polls are Verdict on Centre's Art 370 Move



The members of the Gupkar alliance on Tuesday welcomed the results of the DDC elections, stating that it's a verdict on the Centre's unconstitutional decision to abrogate Article 370. The seven-party Gupkar alliance led by Farooq Abdullah was ahead in the seat tally in the maiden District Development Council polls by winning or leading in 112 seats out of 280, followed by the BJP which had won 52 seats, including three in the Kashmir valley for the first time, and was frontrunner in 18.



Stoking Speculations, 4 Bengal Ministers Skip Mamata's Cabinet Meet Days After Suvendu Moves to BJP



Four ministers of the West Bengal government were absent from a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the State Secretariat on Tuesday. Adhikari joined the BJP at a rally held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the state, sparking speculations about rising dissent in the Trinamool Congress (TMC). However, the reasons for their absence seemed genuine as they had not been attending Cabinet meetings since the Covid-19 outbreak.



CBSE Board Exams Not to be Held in Feb 2021, Pokhriyal Says 'Online Tests Impossible'



Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the upcoming CBSE board exams will not be held until February 2021, adding that a decision on when to commence the exams will be taken by the government later. Board exams in 2021 will be in written mode only and not online, CBSE officials had earlier said.



UP's Anti-conversion Law Can't Be Sustained, Has Many Defects, Says Ex-SC Judge Madan Lokur



Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Madan B Lokur on Tuesday criticised Uttar Pradesh's new anti-conversion law, saying it cannot be sustained as it contained many defects from legal and Constitutional point of view. He said there was no immediacy that called for passing the law. Recently, the Allahabad High Court has sought the response of the Uttar Pradesh government on a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Ordinance.



Yuzvendra Chahal Ties The Knot With Fiancee Dhanashree Verma



India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with choreographer Dhanashree Verma in Gurugram on Tuesday. The 30-year-old, who was in Australia and was part of the limited-overs side, returned to the country recently. A picture of the newly-weds went viral on social media where Dhanashree is seen wearing a maroon lehenga, while Chahal adorned an ivory sherwani with a maroon turban



After Arrest in Mumbai Club Raid, Guru Randhawa Says He 'Regrets' Violating Covid-19 Prevention Norms



Popular singer Guru Randhawa was one of 34 celebrities arrested and subsequently released on bail by Mumbai Police for flouting Covid-19 prevention norms at a club in Mumbai. His team on Tuesday issued a statement saying that the singer deeply regrets the unintentional incident.