News18 Daybreak | Army Changes Rules of Engagement along LAC as Firearm Use Allowed in 'Extraordinary' Circumstances and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Jun 22, 2020

Today’s Big Stories



Army changes rules of engagement along LAC as firearm use allowed in 'extraordinary' circumstances



India on Sunday hit the reset button on the rules of engagement with Chinese troops along the entire Line of Actual Control, empowering field commanders to sanction use of firearms under “extraordinary” circumstances. Armed forces deployed along the 3,500-km de-facto border with China have also been given "full freedom" by the government in giving a "befitting" reply to any provocation. The change in the policy to use firearms comes as defence minister Rajnath Singh held a review meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff and the three defence chiefs.



57 minor girls found COVID-19-positive at Kanpur shelter home, 5 of them pregnant



As many as 57 minor girls have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at a government-run children’s shelter home in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, with five of them found to be pregnant. Two more girls who did not have the virus were also found to be pregnant, officials have confirmed. The information has sent the UP administration into a frenzy, even as officials said the girls were pregnant before they were brought to the shelter home. The shelter home, located at Swaroop Nagar, has been sealed by the district administration and the staff has been quarantined.



In Other News



Delhi COVID-19 meet: Amit Shah and Arvind Kejriwal held another meeting, in which it was decided that 20,000 people will be tested under a serological survey in Delhi. The Centre also asked the Delhi government to reserve one hospital per district in Delhi for dedicated Covid-19 treatment and management.



India tally: India recorded 15,400 more coronavirus cases, while the country's death toll soared past 13,000. Maharashtra alone reported 3,870 new cases, and 101 new fatalities. Delhi reported 3,000 more cases, edging close to the 60,000-mark and 63 deaths. Meanwhile, the rate of cancer care and hospital births fell.



Galwan aftereffects: The government has sought product-wise details of cheap imports, comparison with domestic prices and tax disadvantage, if any, from industry to curb low quality inbound shipments especially from China and boost domestic manufacturing, sources said. China accounts for about 14 per cent of India's imports.



Solar eclipse: Pre-monsoon showers lashed parts of north India, including Delhi, bringing a much-needed relief to people from sultry weather, but the clouds disappointed those waiting patiently to see a 'ring of fire' in the skies during the solar eclipse.



UK stabbing: Three people were killed and three seriously injured when an assailant went on a stabbing rampage in a park in the southern English city of Reading, police said. The said they were treating the attack as a "terrorism incident".



On Our Specials



‘Blood on the leaves’: There is a strange and bitter fruit swaying in the wind in Maharashtra. On May 27, two days after the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in the US, a young Dalit activist Arvind Bansod died in suspicious circumstances at Nagpur. On June 7, Viraj Jagtap, a Dalit youth and self-made entrepreneur, was murdered at Pimpri-Chinchwad by upper-caste assailants in an alleged case of honour killing. Dhaval Kulkarni explains why Maharashtra, the land that birthed the Dalit movement remains silent on death of its own George Floyds.



Looking ahead: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the WHO, is optimistic that the world will have a vaccine for Covid-19 by early next year, but warns against healthcare resource allocation to the pandemic at the exclusion of other diseases. In an interview with Poornima Murali, Swaminathan says that the response to lockdown measures by various countries has been varied, depending on how thoroughly governments were able to implement physical distancing and other norms.





