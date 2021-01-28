News18 Daybreak | Centre Says India Won't Tolerate Insult of National Flag at Red Fort and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

India Won't Tolerate Insult of National Flag at Red Fort, Says Centre After Republic Day Violence



A day after the farmers' rally in Delhi descended into chaos as a section of protesting farmers broke prior agreement with the Delhi Police and indulged in violence and hooliganism, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that India would not tolerate the tricolour being insulted at Red Fort. The BJP accused the Congress of inciting violence during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26 and claimed that those who have lost in elections are working to vitiate atmosphere in the country. The party also alleged that the Congress has always worked to incite farmers during the ongoing agitation.



Tractor Parade Violence: After Police Action, Farmer Leaders Postpone Budget Day March to Parliament



As cracks began to appear in their ongoing agitation against the agri laws, farmer unions on Wednesday cancelled their planned march to Parliament on February 1 when the Union Budget would be presented. The decision came a day after massive violence during their tractor parade in the national capital that left nearly 400 police personnel injured. However, they said their agitation against the farm laws will continue and public meetings and hunger strikes will be held across the country on January 30.



Two Farmer Unions Withdraw from Protests After Republic Day Violence in Delhi

A day after thousands of farmers stormed the national capital, laid siege to the Red Fort, and violently clashed with the Delhi police injuring over 100 security personnel, two farmer unions withdrew from the protests on Wednesday. The Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu), which had publicly denounced the Republic Day violence, pulled out of the ongoing protests against the three contentious farm laws that the farmers claim will benefit only big corporates and not growers.



Tripura: 40 Injured as Police and Protesting Teachers Clash, Prohibitory Orders in Agartala Extended



Prohibitory orders put in place in Agartala on Wednesday were extended by 48 hours as a group of terminated teachers continued their protests, West Tripura District Magistrate said on Wednesday evening. Section 144 was initially imposed for 24 hours starting 6am on Wednesday in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area. Trouble started in the morning after the police dismantled the makeshift tent, where the teachers had been holding the protest, and detained around 300 agitators.



US Issues Domestic Terrorism Alert Against Anti-govt Extremists Early in Biden's Term



The Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism bulletin Wednesday warning of the potential for lingering violence from people motivated by anti-government sentiment after President Joe Biden’s election. The department did not cite a specific threat, but pointed to a heightened threat environment across the United States that it believes will persist in the weeks since Biden took office. DHS said it consulted with law enforcement and intelligence agencies before issuing the alert about the potential for homegrown violent extremism.



Tandav FIRs: Supreme Court Says Freedom of Speech Not Absolute

The Supreme Court on Wednesday orally observed that freedom of speech is not absolute during its hearing on pleas seeking stay on FIRs against actors and producers of Tandav web series on Amazon Prime. Also, the Supreme Court issued notice on plea of 'Tandav' makers and actor to club several FIRs registered against them across the country. The court refused to grant protection to actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Amazon Prime Video (India) & makers of ‘Tandav’, from arrest in several FIRs against them and asked them to approach High Court for anticipatory bail or quashing of FIRs.



Sourav Ganguly 'Quite Relaxed and Healthy', Will Be Released Soon: Former BCCI Chief's Daughter

Vaishali Dalmiya, the daughter of former BCCI chief Jagmohan Dalmiya, on Wednesday said that she believed BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who was admitted to the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital after complaining of chest pains, is "perfectly alright" and he will be released from the hospital sooner rather than later. Former Indian cricket team skipper Ganguly went for a checkup of his cardiac situation on Wednesday and his vital parameters are stable, said the medical bulletin issued by the hospital.