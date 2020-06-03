News18 Daybreak |Cyclone 'Nisarga' To Make Landfall Today; Chinese Forces Intrude Via Eastern Ladakh, Says Defence Minister

Jun 03, 2020 09:35 AM IST Daybreak Share

PM Modi, Donald Trump discuss India-China border situation; Chinese forces intrude in Eastern Ladakh



Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday spoke to US President Donald Trump on the latter’s proposal to include India in the G-7 club of advanced economies. Trump has extended an invitation to PM Modi to attend the next G-7 Summit that the US is hosting this time. In the telephonic conversation the duo also talked about several issues, including the coronavirus situation, India-China border situation and ongoing anti-racism protests in the US.



Movement noted: In the first clear statement from the Indian government on the India-China standoff, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Chinese forces have intruded into what India considers its territory in Eastern Ladakh. "Presently at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Chinese are claiming they are in their territory, but India says it is our territory. The Chinese have come in large numbers but we are there in good numbers as well,” Singh told Network 18.



Map-making: From soon after independence, Indian diplomats had become concerned over the slow, westward drift of borders in Chinese map — a process that had begun long before the communist revolution. Here’s how India and China’s boundaries, and myths, were etched on to a map of lands which had none, as the two great Asian nation-states born in the last century struggled to imagine—and will into being—their borders.



In Other News



Closer to coast: Cyclone 'Nisarga' will make landfall along the Maharashtra coast today with wind speed ranging up to 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, besides heavy rainfall and storm and storm surges of 1-2 metres in Mumbai and other coastal areas of the state. The storm is likely to impact Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts like Raigad and Palghar along with Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bhavnagar and Bharuch districts of Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.



Exponential rise: The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed the two lakh mark on Tuesday with almost a lakh testing positive for the dreaded virus infection in the last 15 days. Authorities said the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients was improving consistently in India and it was in a much better position in handling the pandemic. The tally of figures announced by different states and union territories showed that total confirmed COVID-19 cases having risen to 2,00,321 and the death toll of 5,739. It also showed a higher count of recoveries at 99,613, leaving nearly 95,000 active cases across the country.



Natural calamity: At least 21 people were killed in landslides in Barak Valley in Assam's Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts. Among those killed are four minors. Several others have been injured and rescue operations are presently underway. The region has been witnessing heavy rains since Monday which triggered the landslides. A financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh will be given to families of the deceased within 24 hours, said Assam Minister Parimal Suklabaidya.



‘Crooked vision’: Union home minister Amit Shah described Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a man with a ‘crooked vision’ as he branded his suggestions of transferring cash directly into the accounts of the poor and migrant workers as a scheme already rejected by the people of the country. In an interview, Shah said, “some people have a crooked vision. They can’t see anything straight.”



Voiced concern: Terming China a "bully", a top American lawmaker has voiced concern over the Chinese aggression against India, urging Beijing to respect norms and use diplomacy and existing mechanisms to resolve its border standoff with New Delhi. "I am extremely concerned by the ongoing Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control on the India-China border," said Congressman Eliot Engel, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.



Fight the evil: Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has spoken strongly against the killing of George Floyd in the USA, and has now urged the ICC and all the other boards in the world to come together and fight racism. In a series of tweets Sammy wrote how the blacks have been suffering for a long time.



On Our Specials



Mind the gap: Maintaining a metre of physical distance reduces the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 82 per cent and every additional metre of separation more than doubles the level of protection both in hospitals and community settings. These are the key findings in a metadata analysis based on 172 studies across 16 countries and six continents published by The Lancet on June 1. Sumit Pande writes a study underscores the importance of maintaining social distancing to flatten the coronavirus curve.



Allies respond: Both the Shiv Sena and the Congress Tuesday reacted sharply to Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that the BJP did not try to destabilise the Maharashtra coalition government. Both parties said while the state BJP unit continued its consistent efforts to pull down this government, these things will not affect the alliance. Vinaya Deshpande writes how the opposition strongly reacted to Home Minister’s claims.



On Reel

