News18 Daybreak | Delhi May See 5.5 Lakh Cases by July-end, Says Sisodia and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories
Centre says no community spread of COVID-19 in Delhi, capital may see 5.5 lakh cases by July-end: Sisodia
There is no community transmission in Delhi according to officials from the Centre, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the Capital. However, Sisodia estimated that there might be 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases in the city by July 31 while Delhi may need 80,000 beds by July-end.
Pandemic politics: In the first all-party meeting called by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, the BJP and Congress demanded that the testing be increased, while the ruling AAP raised the issue of patients from outside the national capital seeking treatment in hospitals here.
Censure: Gautam Gambhir criticised the Delhi government and said that Kejriwal has been lying since the first day when the pandemic broke out. All claims made by the AAP dispensation on health infrastructure in the city have fallen flat, he said. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal survived a major health scare when he tested negative for COVID-19
Signs of thaw as Indian and Chinese troops mutually pull back in some areas ahead of talks
Sources in the Indian Army said that Indian and Chinese troops have partially disengaged in three of the four areas – PP14, PP15 and PP17 A in the Galwan Valley and Hot Springs – where they were engaged in a standoff. Both sides have approximately 1,500 men on each side and have stepped back 1.2 to 2 km from their current positions. Top level sources in the army claim that in the Galwan Valley, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had never entered Indian territory.
In Other News
India tally: India's COVID-19 tally saw a record addition of nearly 10,000 cases to cross 2.6 lakh as hundreds more tested positive for the dreaded virus in several states and union territories. 2,259 new coronavirus patients were found in Maharashtra taking the tally of cases to 90,787.
Helping hand: The Supreme Court ordered states and union territories to ensure registration of around one crore migrant workers at village and block levels to identify their employability and provide them jobs in the home states. The bench also set a deadline of 15 days to send back migrants.
Assam fire: A massive fire engulfed the damaged Baghjan Oil India well which has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last two weeks in Assam's Tinsukia district. The blaze is so massive that it can be seen from a distance of more than 30 kilometres.
Trouble in the backyard: Nepal's foreign minister said that the country was still waiting for a response from India on holding talks to resolve a border dispute. Meanwhile, Nepal’s Parliament started discussions on a Constitution amendment bill to change the country's political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura under its territory,
Saliva debate: The ICC announced changed to the playing regulations, which include the ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball and allowing home umpires in international series. The ICC Chief Executives’ Committee ratified recommendations of the Anil Kumble-led committee, aimed at reducing the health risks.
Mourning Floyd: Dignitaries joined friends and family of George Floyd at a Houston church to mourn the African American whose death in police custody inspired anti-racism protests around the world. In a message to mourners at the funeral, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called for racial justice.
On Our Specials
Ray of hope: In the narrow alleys and tiny, crammed shanties of one of the world's largest slums, doctors and civic officials are aggressively screening and tracing contacts. A 5,000-odd workforce including municipality officials, doctors, nurses and volunteers had been tirelessly working to get the ‘COVID hotspot’ tag off Dharavi. And slowly but surely the area is succeeding, Radhika Ramaswamy writes.
Tough task: The Congress top leadership feels that it’s important now for the party to reconnect with the masses and match up to the connect the BJP, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has with the people. Where the BJP has gained is in its constant outreach, and the organisation is loaded with people who work on the ground. Pallavi Ghosh writes that the Congress wants to emulate this now.