News18 Daybreak | Former CBI Director Dies by Suicide in HP; Kerala Journalist, 3 Others Booked for Sedition on Way to Hathras and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Former CBI Director Ashwani Kumar Dies by Suicide in Shimla, Say Police
Former DGP of Himachal Pradesh and CBI Director Ashwini Kumar died by suicide. Kumar, who rose to become the governor of Nagaland after retiring from the CBI, was found hanging in his Shimla home on Wednesday evening. Shimla Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla confirmed to News18 that Kumar's body was found hanging by a rope at Brockhurst. A suicide note has been found, which seems to indicate that health issues forced the former top cop to take the extreme step.
Rhea Chakraborty Walks Out of Mumbai Jail After 28 Days in SSR Death Case
Hours after she was granted bail, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty walked out of the Byculla Jail, having spent 28 days in custody since her arrest on September 8. Justice S.V. Kotwal of Bombay High Court granted her conditional bail on a surety of Rs 1 Lakh, along with late Sushant Singh Rajput's staffer Dipesh Sawant and his house manager Samuel Miranda.
In Other News
Press freedom? A Kerala-based journalist and three other people said to have links with alleged radical group Popular Front of India (PFI) were booked for sedition. The four were arrested in Mathura on Monday while on their way to Hathras from Delhi and have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.
Candidate announced: AIADMK announced Edappadi K Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial candidate for 2021 state assembly polls. While, EPS will be denominated for the top job and OPS will get more say in party affairs as an 11-member steering committee has been set up.
Setback for Indians? The Trump administration announced plans to sharply limit visas issued to skilled workers from overseas, a move officials said was a priority amid job losses caused by the pandemic. New rules on who can obtain the visas and how much they should be paid would be released soon to restrict the use of what's known as the H-1B program.
Delhi Riots: The Delhi police, in its supplementary charge sheet filed before a court, said that a WhatsApp group “Kattar Hindu Ekta”, set up during the northeast Delhi riots in February, allegedly furthered enmity between different groups along religious lines and led to a situation that was prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony.
On Our Specials
Court wrap: The Supreme Court ruled against the legality of the Shaheen Bagh protest, saying public spaces cannot be occupied indefinitely by protesters. A bench, headed by Justice Sanjay K Kaul, held that occupation of public roads and public spaces in exercise of the right to protest is not permissible under the law. The petition before the Supreme Court was filed by advocate Amit Sahni in February, seeking removal of road blockade on Shaheen Bagh–Kalindi Kunj stretch. Utkarsh Anand writes.
Threat looms large: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the two are set to meet again in New Delhi later this month. The two will meet in the last week of October as Pompeo travels to New Delhi for the 2+2 dialogue. China has emerged as a fulcrum between India and the US under the current circumstances. While India has been dealing with the LAC friction, China has been made an election issue by US President Donald Trump. Maha Siddqui writes.