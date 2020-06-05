News18 Daybreak | Govt Issues Detailed Guidelines for Shopping Malls, Religious Places, Offices and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Story
Govt issues detailed guidelines for shopping malls, religious places, offices in non-containment zones to reopen
The Centre on Thursday released guidelines to manage the spread of coronavirus in shopping malls, religious shrines and places of worships, hotels and hospitality units, restaurants and eateries, and office places set to reopen.
Persons above 65 years of age, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes. The generic steps suggested include simple public health measures to be followed by all (workers and visitors) in these places at all times.
Places of worship: Touching of statues, idols and holy books is not allowed. As far as feasible, recorded devotional music should be played. The guidelines further instructed that common prayer mats should be avoided. Physical offerings like prasad will also not be allowed.
Offices: Guidelines to check the spread of the infection in offices were announced since offices are relatively close settings with shared spaces. Employees are instructed to self-monitoring health and report any illness at the earliest. Spitting is prohibited and employees are mandated to install and use Aarogya Setu app.
In Other News
India tally: The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 2.17 lakh, with a record of over 9,000 new cases detected yesterday and several states reporting their highest one-day surge. In Maharashtra, 2,933 new cases were reported, which took the tally in the state to 77,793.
Kerala shocker: The pregnant elephant who died in Kerala may have eaten jaggery-coated crackers that farmers use to ward off wild boars and not a pineapple, forest department officials said. CM Pinarayi Vijayan said justice would prevail, and an investigation is underway.
INX media case: The Supreme Court dismissed the plea filed by the CBI seeking review of its verdict granting bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case, saying the last year verdict does not suffer from any error apparent warranting its reconsideration.
Extradition hurdle: The UK government said a “confidential” legal issue needs to be resolved before Vijay Mallya’s extradition. A spokesperson in the UK High Commission " We cannot estimate how long this issue will take to resolve. We are seeking to deal with this as quickly as possible.”
Shifting loyalties: Two Congress MLAs in Gujarat have resigned as members of the Legislative Assembly. The party accused the BJP of trying to break the opposition party to win the June 19 Rajya Sabha polls, which in turn replied that the lawmakers were unhappy with party leadership.
On Our Specials
Delhi riots: Investigation into the rioting incident in Northeast Delhi's Bhagirathi Vihar has revealed that a WhatsApp group with 125 members was formed on the intervening night of February 25 and 26, a day before four bodies were fished out of Bhagirathi Vihar and Johripur drains, Nitisha Kashyap reports. Two of them belonged to two brothers - Hashim and Amir Ali.
Justice delivered: A Right to Information filed by activist Shivanand Dwivedi, stating that it was a matter pertaining to Right to Life, and offering a reply within 2 days was mandatory, finally managed to bring water to a parched remote Dalit locality in Madhya Pradesh. According to Dwivedi, the tribal locality did not have access to the water source 900m away and had to look for water elsewhere, Vivek Trivedi writes.