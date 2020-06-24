News18 Daybreak | India Downgrades Diplomatic Ties with Pakistan, Patanjali's 'Cure' for Covid-19 and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

India Quashes Chinese Media Claim of meeting between Rajnath Singh and his counterpart; Army Engages in 'Positive & Cordial' Talks With China



China's state-run Global Times claimed its Defence Minister Wei Fenghe may meet his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on Wednesday in Russia. However, Singh's office in New Delhi rejected the claims, saying no such meeting is scheduled for Wednesday. The development comes as India and China attempt to de-escalate tensions at the Line of Actual Control.



Consensus: The Army termed the marathon talks with China to ease tensions between the countries over the Galwan Valley clashes as “positive and cordial” in the first official statement. “The Corps Commander level talks between India and China were held at Moldo in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere.” the army said. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the two sides had a "candid and in-depth exchange of views on the outstanding issues and agreed to take necessary measures to cool down the situation".



In Other News