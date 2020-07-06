News18 Daybreak | India Overtakes Russia to Reach Third Spot on Covid-19 Worst-hit List and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

India overtakes Russia to reach third spot on COVID-19 worst-hit list



India went past Russia on Sunday to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic with the country's tally of infections crossing 6.90 lakh, according to Worldometer. Only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections. Russia has 6,81,251 infections while Brazil has 15,78,376 and the US has 29,54,999 cases, according to Worldometer which compiles the Covid-19 data from around the globe.



In science feature, govt says 'COVID-19 vaccine unlikely before 2021'. Omits timeline within hours



A day after the Indian Council of Medical Research issued a clarification on the row over fast-tracking of indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Sunday published a science feature article on Indian vaccines, but later omitted certain portions which talked about a timeline of their readiness for mass use.



Post-outbreak: The Kerala government issued additional notification with regulations that will be in place for the next one year including no mass gathering, social distancing to be followed at all times and wearing mask in public places. For weddings, not more than 50 people will be allowed, for funeral not more than 20.



Vishal Dubey case :Neither equipped with arms nor anticipating an "encounter-like" situation in Kanpur, cops headed unprepared towards the trap laid by gangster Vikas Dubey at his mansion, said a policeman who survived the ambush. Dubey’s aide admitted that someone from the police department had called him and alerted him about the raid.



Locust attack: India, which is tackling the worst locust attack in 26 years for the last three months, should remain on "high alert" during the next four weeks, according to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).



Tragic: Eight people, including at least six women, were killed when a fire ripped through a candle-manufacturing factory where they worked, officials said. One of the dead worker was a 16-year-old boy. At least three other workers were injured in the blaze at the Modi Nagar unit which stocked highly inflammatory material.



Sense of a beginning: A decade of political upheaval was finally settled with Indira Gandhi’s emphatic victory in Lok Sabha elections in 1980. Or so it seemed. The Janata Party had disintegrated. The Opposition was in tatters. The Congress was back with an absolute majority - at the Centre and in many states. Sumit Pande writes that for Kanshi Ram, mobilisation of backward communities was critical to build winning coalitions.



SC rap: The Supreme Court has criticized the attitude of government officials to file appeals in cases as a sham to get "certificates of dismissal". Pointing out that these pretenses cost public money, the top court reproached such practices, saying a deterrent is a must for such cavalier approach. Utkarsh Anand reports that top court rapped government officials for filing appeals against earlier orders.