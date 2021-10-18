News18 Daybreak | India Uses Advanced Drones to Track Chinese Activities Along LAC; Three Upcoming Events That Could Decide Punjab Elections

Oct 18, 2021 10:30 AM IST Daybreak



Share

For 30 Hours at 30,000 ft: India Uses Advanced Drones to Track Chinese Activities Along LAC

Indian Army’s aviation base with its advance-tech Heron drones is helping in keeping a close watch on the Chinese activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the highly sensitive Arunachal Pradesh sector.

2 More Non-Native Labourers Killed by Terrorists in Kashmir; 5 Such Deaths in Less Than a Fortnight

In an indiscriminate firing by terrorists in the Wanpoh area of Kulgam district, two non-locals were killed and one sustained severe injuries on Sunday. Local police and security forces have cordoned off the area, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Amid Buzz of Floating His Own Party, Captain Amarinder to Meet Amit Shah Today in 3rd Visit to Delhi in 1 Month

Amid growing speculations that he is set to launch his own political party and may even forge an alliance or seat adjustment with the BJP in election-bound Punjab, former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh is set to meet Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday. This will be his third visit to the national capital after resigning as the CM.

A November to Remember: Three Upcoming Events That Could Decide Punjab Elections

Punjab is one election that no one has been able to call as on date. It is an intense fight with fast-changing fortunes inside the Congress, an upcoming Aam Aadmi Party, veteran challenger Shiromani Akali Dal and a seemingly dead but not out BJP. Three events expected in November, however, may determine the course of Punjab elections.

‘Rail Roko’: Farm Unions Call Nationwide Protest Over Lakhimpur Violence Today, Train Ops May be Hit

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced a six-hour nationwide ‘rail roko’ protest on Monday, demanding immediate arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Misra Teni over the Lakhimpur violence case. Train services are likely to be affected due to the bandh call.

Books on the Go: Delhi Woman’s Initiative on Metro Aims to Give Everyone a Chance to Read

For Delhi’s Shruti Sharma, her love for books has always made her feel she ought to do something unique and as Delhi’s lifeline, the ever-dependent Delhi Metro served as the ultimate place for her to do so. Inspired by how British actress Emma Watson planted books on New York, London subways and on street corners in Paris wanting to encourage book reading among the masses, Sharma decided to do the same on Delhi Metro, The New Indian Express reported.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.