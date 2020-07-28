News18 Daybreak | India’s Covid-19 Caseload Climbs to 14,35,453; First Batch of Rafale Jets To Reach India on July 29 and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

India records highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases; Kawasaki disease-like symptoms in kids worry medicos
With a record single-day jump of 49,931 COVID-19 cases, India's caseload climbed to 14,35,453 on Monday, while recoveries surged to 9,17,567, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country's death toll rose to 32,771 with 708 fatalities being recorded in a day. This is the fifth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.
Repercussions? Until a few weeks ago, India did not report any abnormal immune response in children who had suffered from Covid-19. However, doctors in Mumbai and Delhi are now reporting cases of what is known as Kawasaki disease or Multi-system Inflammatory Infection Syndrome in children.
PM claims: India is in a much better position than other countries in the fight against COVID-19 as a result of "right decisions taken at the right time", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, asserting that the country has expanded its health infrastructure at a rapid pace to deal with the pandemic. In the fight against coronavirus, India has come to a point where it does not lack awareness, its scientific data is expanding and resources are also increasing, PM added.
In Other News
Takes off: The first batch of five Rafale jets on Monday flew out of France and will arrive in India on Wednesday, following which the jets will officially join the Indian Air Force fleet in Haryana's Ambala. The fighter jets, manufactured by France-based Dassault Aviation, are twin-engine multi-role fighter aircraft.
Under radar? More Chinese owned apps seem to be under the scanner in India at a time when the geopolitical tensions between India and China are at an all-time high. Reports suggest that authorities are scanning as many as 275 more apps for potential user privacy violations and national security threats.
Turf war: Conceding that securing a vote of confidence can be a reasonable ground for calling an assembly session on short notice, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said the revised Cabinet recommendation does not mention it. Accordingly, he returned the recommendation and sought another recommendation for the purpose, incorporating a 21-day notice period for calling the session for a floor test. Meanwhile, BSP has moved the Rajasthan HC to seek the disqualification of six MLAs who had merged with Congress last year.
Double blow: While India grapples with the spiralling Covid-19 pandemic, Assam has been dealt a double blow with floodwaters inundating villages, leading to the loss of 102 lives. Overall 24.76 lakh people have been hit due to floods in 23 districts, with Goalpara being the worst-hit. The floods have also caused extensive damage in wildlife areas of Kaziranga.
On Our Specials
Shadow ban: In Tamil Nadu, the lack of emergency contraceptive pills during the lockdown would have devastating consequences- there will be around 1,24,086 unwanted pregnancies, 35,489 live births, 75,446 increased abortions, many could end up being unsafe and around 91 maternal deaths. Tamil Nadu's major contraceptive method is female sterilizations, which contribute to 94% of the contraceptive method mix (nationally it is 75%), Raka Mukerjee writes how over a lakh unwanted babies will be born due to lack of availability of on-counter contraceptives.
Court wrap: Madras High Court has directed the Centre to constitute a panel comprising officers of the Tamil Nadu government for Other Backward Castes (OBC) reservations in the all India quota for medical seats. The High Court has also ruled that the Centre is empowered to enact the law, brushing aside any legal or constitutional impediments against the execution of the reservation, Poornima Murali writes.