News18 Daybreak | Modi to Hold Fresh Round of Talks with CMs Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories
As India’s death toll crosses 9,500, Modi to hold fresh round of talks with CMs today
As India's COVID-19 tally rose further to cross 3.3 lakh and the death toll surpassed 9,500, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a fresh round of consultations with chief ministers today and tomorrow on ways to check the spread of the virus as India exits the lockdown. The states whose CMs he will interact with include Punjab, Kerala, Goa, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, the northeastern states and some UTs. On Wednesday, Modi will interact with CMs of 15 states and the LG of Jammu and Kashmir.
2 Indian High Commission staffers arrested in Islamabad released after Delhi lodges protest with Pakistan
The Indian government on Monday summoned Pakistan's Charge d'affaires and lodged a strong protest to him over the reported arrest of two officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. It is suspected that the two staffers may have been picked up by Pakistani security agencies to frame them as spies, sources had earlier said. Pakistani media reported the two Indian staffers were arrested by authorities for their alleged involvement in a "hit and run accident".
In Other News
Sizing up Delhi: Amit Shah and Delhi L-G Anil Baijal assured coronavirus testing will be made available for all in Delhi in the next few days at an all-party meeting. He also paid a surprise visit to the LNJP Hospital and ordered that CCTV cameras be installed in coronavirus wards.
Cartography conundrum: Government sources said the latest offer of talks on the issue of Nepal's new map was made by India before the constitutional amendment bill went to the Nepalese parliament for passage. "With the passage of the bill, they have pre-judged the outcome of talks," said the sources.
Extended lockdown: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said that Chennai and areas that fall under the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police in Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Kancheepuram will be under lockdown from June 19 to 30 sans present relaxations and a full-scale shutdown on two Sundays.
Maharashtra schools: Maharashtra is all set to begin the academic session from July, beginning with senior classes. However, schools will be opened only in districts where no coronavirus cases have been found in a month, while in other areas 'online schools' will be functional.
HCQ ineffectiveness: The US Food and Drug Administration revoked the emergency use authorisation for hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, the use of which has been championed by Donald Trump. The FDA said based on new evidence, it was no longer reasonable to believe that HCQ may be effective in treating COVID-19.
Resounding victory: The US Supreme Court ruled that a landmark civil rights law protects LGBT people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court. The outcome is expected to have a big impact for the estimated 8.1 million LGBT workers across the country.
On Our Specials
Search continues: In the winter of 2018, Feroze Ahmad Lone left for work in Gurez, and then disappeared into the great sheets of snow shrouding the mountains that surround the remote Kashmir town. For weeks, police scoured the area after rumours surfaced Lone had been murdered. Praveen Swami writes that his family continues to look for answers after futile searches and news last week that he had been arrested and charged with espionage.
Force of habit? Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramalu attended the wedding an MLA’s son where he was seen without a mask or maintaining any social distance while exchanging pleasantries with other guests. Stacy Pereira reports that this is the second time Sriramalu was seen openly flouting rules.