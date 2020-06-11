News18 Daybreak | No. of Recovered Patients Exceeds Active Covid-19 Cases and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories
As COVID-19 cases rise, Kejriwal meets Home Minister, says Centre has assured Delhi govt of all help
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to discuss with him the coronavirus situation in the national capital. Kejriwal said Shah has assured him of all cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus. Earlier, Kejriwal said his government will implement the "Centre's decision" and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's order overturning the decision on reservation of state-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites as "this is not the time for disagreement and arguments".
Congress claims attempts being made to destabilise Rajasthan govt, moves its MLAs to resort
The Rajasthan government's chief whip on Wednesday said attempts are being made to destabilise the state government even as Congress MLAs were taken to a luxury resort in Jaipur for a meeting called by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The development came ahead of the June 19 elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in the state.
In Other News
India tally: The nationwide COVID-19 tally neared 2.8 lakh with almost one-third of the total cases being detected in just 10 days of June. On the positive side, the number of recovered patients has exceeded the count of active cases for the first time.
Treasure unearthed: The Enforcement Directorate brought back over 2,300 kg of polished diamonds and pearls worth Rs 1,350 crore of firms belonging to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi from Hong Kong, officials said. Out of the 108 consignments, 32 belong to overseas entities "controlled" by Modi and the rest to Mehul Choksi.
Border standoff: Indian and Chinese armies held Major General-level talks with an aim to end the military standoff in eastern Ladakh, people familiar with the development said. The Indian delegation pressed for restoration of status quo ante and immediate withdrawal of a number of Chinese troops.
Vaccine trials: Johnson & Johnson said it would start human trials of its potential COVID-19 vaccine in the second half of July, two months earlier than planned, as drugmakers race to develop a shot for the deadly respiratory disease.
‘Make it stop’: A US congressional panel confronting racial injustice and police violence heard an impassioned plea from a brother of George Floyd not to let his death to have been in vain, lamenting that he "didn't deserve to die over $20."
On Our Specials
Assam fire: Bodies of two firefighters, who died battling the massive blaze at Baghjan oil well in Assam’s Tinsukia district, were recovered by a forest team and NDRF personnel from a waterbody near the natural gas well site of Oil India Limited, Karishma Hasnat reports. Meanwhile, two staffers of OIL have been suspended for alleged negligence of duty.
Unintended fallout: More home meals have been cooked than ever before. As demand for daal, atta, rice, cooking oil and vegetables soared, retail prices of some of these essential items also rose in tandem due to supply side glitches. Sindhu Bhattacharya writes that Consumer Affairs Department data underscores the significant inflation concerns expressed by the Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI.