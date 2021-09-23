News18 Daybreak | PM Modi Lands in US, to Meet Top CEOs and Australian PM Today; States To Provide Rs 50,000 Compensation For Each Covid Death

Sep 23, 2021 09:15 AM IST Daybreak



Coming to Ayodhya on Diwali This Year, A 500-Drone Aerial Show to Showcase Lord Ram’s Story

About 500 drones will fly and light up the Ayodhya sky on the eve of Diwali on November 3 as part of a unique ‘Aerial Drone Show’ being conceived by the Yogi Adityanath government for the first time during the ‘Deepotsav’. The idea is to make the event this year “more grand” with the unique concept of a 10-12 minute long night aerial drone show. At the Tokyo Olympic Games, for example, 1,824 drones were launched into the sky by Intel to form the Olympics’ Kabuki-inspired checkered emblem that hung large in the night sky and seamlessly transitioned into the iconic globe.

Meeting With Top CEOs, Bilateral With Australia’s Morrison on Table for Day 1 as PM Modi Lands in US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who flew to the US at President Biden’s invitation to participate in the first in-person summit of Quad leaders, arrived in Washington to crowd of Indian Americans, chanting his name and waving the Indian flag. Despite heavy rains since early in the morning, a significant number of Indian Americans had gathered at the Andrews Joint Airforce Base to welcome the Prime Minister. PM Modi was received at the airport by senior officials of the Biden Administration and India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

‘Gandhi Kids Inexperienced’: Capt Amarinder’s Volley of Barbs Against Congress Cements Point of No Return

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday vowed that he will fight against Navjot Singh Sidhu’s elevation to chief ministership tooth and nail, and will pit a strong candidate against Sidhu in 2022 assembly polls to ensure his defeat. Singh, referring to the president of Punjab Congress Committee Sidhu, said that he was “ready to make any sacrifice to save the country from such a dangerous man.” “If Sidhu behaves as the super CM, the party won’t function,” he said, adding that under this “drama master’s leadership”, it would be a big thing if the Congress managed to touch double digits in Punjab polls.

States To Provide Rs 50,000 Compensation For Each Covid Death: Centre tells SC

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has recommended that Rs 50,000 be given to the kin of those who died of COVID-19, the Centre informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday. It said that ex-gratia assistance will also be given to the kin of those who died of the virus due to involvement in COVID-19 relief operations or activities associated with the preparedness for dealing with the pandemic. The ex-gratia assistance will be given subject to the cause of death being certified as COVID-19 as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and ICMR, the government said. The Centre added that the ex-gratia assistance will be provided by states from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

NEET Scam: Impersonators Took Exam on Behalf of Students for Rs 50 Lakh, Coaching Institute Booked

A Maharashtra-based coaching institute has been booked in alleged involvement in cheating during the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. In an ongoing CBI investigation, it was found that some people impersonated as students took the medical entrance exam. Students were asked to pay Rs 50 lakh in exchange for someone else taking their test on their behalf. The involvement of more than one student is being highlighted in this case. As per sources while some had used proxy or exam solvers, in some cases the OMR sheets were manipulated and some applicants had modified their data. CBI has registered a case against a Nagpur-based coaching centre which allegedly was involved in ensuring admissions to top medical colleges in exchange for money.

Neeraj Chopra Gets Puppy Named ‘Tokyo’ as A Gift from Abhinav Bindra

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday met with Abhinav Bindra and his family in Chandigarh. The javelin star got a puppy named ‘Tokyo’ as a gift from the Beijing Olympics champion shooter. “Started my time off by spending a wonderful afternoon with @abhinav_bindra sir and his family. Was able to introduce my medal to its elder sibling from Beijing and also enjoyed the warm hospitality of the Bindra family. “Thank you sir for hosting us and for introducing me to ‘Tokyo’, the newest member of the Chopra family!” Neeraj Chopra wrote on his Instagram handle.

