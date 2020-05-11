News18 Daybreak | Railways to Resume Passenger Train Services on 15 Routes and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Top Stories



Railways to resume passenger train services on 15 routes from Tuesday, online bookings start today



The Indian Railways will restart passenger train operations from May 12, 51 days after the services were halted to control the spread of the coronavirus. The services will resume initially with 15 pair of trains, or a total of 30 journeys, the national transporter said on Sunday. Passenger trains will depart from New Delhi Railway Station and connect to Mumbai, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Howrah, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Jammu, Dibrugarh, Agartala, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Madgaon.







Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted in AIIMS After Complaining of Chest Pain







Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS after he complained of chest pain. According to sources, the senior Congress leader was admitted in the hospital at 8.40pm and has been kept under observation at the cardio-thoracic ward. The 87-year-old has been admitted to a hospital room and not to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). He was admitted under Dr Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology at the AIIMS.







In Other News







Decision on lockdown: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with chief ministers today to discuss the next stage in the exit from the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain novel coronavirus outbreak and various issues comprising the economy, officials said on Sunday.



Concerning: Around 150 Indian and Chinese soldiers on both sides engaged in an aggressive confrontation in North Sikkim’s Naku La that left four Indian soldiers and seven Chinese soldiers injured. The confrontation was disengaged after dialogue and interaction at local level.



Unopposed: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is set to enter the Legislative Council unopposed as the Congress announced that it would withdraw one of its two nominees for the May 21 elections to nine seats.







Super spreaders: As many as 334 coronavirus 'super-spreaders' have been found in Ahmedabad so far, and it is the main reason for the order to keep shops of groceries and vegetables closed till May 15, officials said on Sunday.







On Our Specials



Lockdown dilemma: They are finally living with their children. Normally, or for the lack of it, they reside in separate buildings where men come by the dozen throughout day and night. They are commercial sex workers in New Delhi's biggest red light area, Garstin Bastion Road, popularly known as GB Road. But they are mothers first. Due to social distancing rules and a strict curfew, COVID-19 lockdown has united them with their sons and daughters for the first time in years, Rounak Kumar Gunjan writes.







Balanced approach: The overemphasis on individual events have complicated not only politics in Kashmir but also the crafting of a comprehensive strategy for conflict resolution. We, therefore, seem to lurch from reacting to one incident after another rather than following a well-thought-out path. It is often asked whether we are succeeding in Jammu and Kashmir. Lt Gen (Retd) DS Hooda writes that depending on whom you ask, you could get different replies. In my view, the more pertinent question is — what are the objectives and parameters against which success is being measured?







On Reel





Three days after a gas leak at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam killed 11 people and affected at least 1,000, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued detailed guidelines for restarting industries after the lockdown and the precautions to be taken for the safety of the plants as well as the workers.