News18 Daybreak | States Claim 'Betrayal of Federalism' after Centre's 2 Borrowing Options to Meet GST Shortfall and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Aug 28, 2020 08:26 AM IST Daybreak



Pandemic may lead to economic contraction this fiscal, says FM; states claim ‘betrayal of federalism’ after 2 options to meet GST shortfall



Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic as an ‘Act of God’ that will result in a contraction of the economy in the current fiscal, Nirmala Sitharaman told states that the estimated deficit of Rs 2.35 lakh crore in GST revenue this fiscal year can be made good by borrowing from the market against future tax revenues.



State finance ministers said there was a lack of clarity regarding the proposal and that the distinction that the Centre is trying to make between shortfall due to GST implementation and coronavirus pandemic is “unconstitutional and a betrayal of federalism”. Meanwhile, Sindhu Bhattacharya writes that as Centre treads middle path on GST compensation to states, consumers could be paying cess longer.



Examinees from far-flung areas worry over lack of transport and health risks, mull skipping NEET-JEE



The government may seem upbeat about the fact that lakhs of students appearing for NEET/JEE exams have downloaded their admit cards, but for many of these candidates, it is a false measure of “willingness” and “preparedness” to sit for the tests. Many of them feel the government has decided everything keeping city students in mind and forgot those who have to depend on public transport or have been affected by floods.



In defense: Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of giving drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput, said, "I have never consumed drugs. I am ready for blood test. However, Sushant was used to taking marijuana. He was used to it even before meeting me. All I did was tried to reduce his weed intake. "



After NIA probe: India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for evading responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack and pointed out that Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, a key accused in the case, continues to find shelter in that country.



PIL quashed: The Supreme Court refused to allow Muharram processions across the country, observing this may lead to chaos and targeting of a particular community for spreading COVID-19. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, emphasised that such generic directions cannot be issued in exercise of Article 32 of the Constitution.



Congress crisis: Raising his voice one more time against the constant decline of Congress, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the party will continue to “sit in the Opposition for the next 50 years” if elections to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and key organisational posts of state chiefs do not take place.







Bihar battle: A conflict between BJP and Janata Dal (U) over seat-sharing and selection of candidates appears imminent before the state assembly elections in Bihar scheduled in October-November. An indication of the likely bout emanates from the tough posturing of the Bihar BJP state president and Lok Sabha MP from Bettiah Dr Sanjay Jaiswal over induction of six RJD MLAs by the JD(U) recently. Jaiswal categorically said that the party has enough candidates for the assembly polls and does not need outsiders. Ashok Mishra explains how entry of outsiders into JD(U) has muddled up BJP's poll arithmetic.



Reservation row: The Supreme Court on Thursday disagreed with its 2004 Constitution Bench verdict, which had ruled against giving preferential treatment to certain sub-castes within the Scheduled Castes. The rethink by the top court is set to revive the debate on concept of creamy layer within SCs, and authorising states to give benefits of quota to groups that were not able to get the benefit of reservation. Utkarsh Anand reports that a five-judge bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, held that it was of the view that reservations can be made for the sub-castes within the SCs.