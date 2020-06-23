News18 Daybreak | Talks Between Indian & Chinese Army End after Nearly 12 Hours and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories



Second round of talks between Indian & Chinese army end after nearly 12 hours, disengaging troops in eastern Ladakh discussed





Indian and Chinese militaries on Monday held a second round of Lt General-level talks in an attempt to ease tensions between the two countries following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead, even as country's top army leadership carried out a detailed review of the situation in eastern Ladakh. The meeting began at around 11:30 am at Moldo on the Chinese side of Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh and continued till night.



Servitors tested, chariot pullers being checked: Puri set for Rath Yatra amid curfew as SC modifies stay order



As the Supreme Court permitted the festivities without any public attendance, Puri began preparation for the Jagannath Rath Yatra with the Odisha government launching massive coronavirus test drive for 1,500 who will pull chariots. The move came after the apex court directed that all those engaged in pulling chariots during Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra must have mandatory Covid-19 negative report.



In Other News



Dharavi: The Maharashtra government and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai have come in praise from the Centre for the steep decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi. The slum’s doubling rate of cases has improved from 18 in April to 78 in June.



Delhi riots case: Stating that 39 deliveries have taken place in Tihar Jail in last 10 years, Delhi Police maintained that pregnancy is no ground to give bail to Safoora Zargar. It added there have been enough precedents to show arrest and detention of pregnant women and also their deliveries in jails.



Global record: The World Health Organization reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours. The UN health agency said Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the U.S. next at 36,617. Over 15,400 came in in India.



Suggestion: Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged PM Modi to extend the provision for free food grains for another three months and issue temporary ration cards, considering "millions of Indians who are at risk of slipping into poverty".



Pakistan players: Hours after a Pakistan Cricket Board doctor admitted that the England tour is dangerous under the current circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic, three players – Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan – have tested positive for the virus, the board confirmed.



On Our Specials



Bigger plan: There seems to be no holding back now. The Congress has made up its mind that despite being accused of being anti-national and not showing solidarity with the government on a critical national security issue, it will not stop demanding answers and attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pallavi Ghosh writes that the latest to join in is former PM Manmohan Singh.



TN Honour killing: The Madras High Court acquitted the prime accused and modified the death sentence awarded to five others in 2016 honour killing of a 22-year old man in full public view in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur district. The court's order comes more than two and a half years after a lower court convicted and awarded death sentences to all eleven accused in the case.