News18 Daybreak |Toxic Air, Deaths and Another Industrial Disaster— Visakhapatnam Gas Leak Leaves 11 Dead

May 08, 2020 10:14 AM IST Daybreak



Share

Today’s Big Story



Pungent Air, Multiple Deaths and Another Industrial Disaster— Vishakhapatnam Gas Leak



Gas leaked from an LG Polymers Plant in Visakhapatnam at 2:30 am on Thursday and quickly spread to villages in a five-kilometre radius, killing at least 11 people and affecting about 1,000, many of whom collapsed as they tried to escape the toxic vapours. Late on Thursday night, gas fumes started emanating again from the tanker where styrene leakage was reported.



Human cost: Hours after the leak, scores of people could be seen lying unconscious on pavements, near ditches and on the road, raising fears of a major industrial disaster. Among the 11 dead were a child and two people who fell into a borewell while fleeing the vapours from the plant that was getting ready to reopen after the lockdown. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs one crore each to the kin of those killed.



Disaster in the making: The plant was shut for 40 days due to the coronavirus lockdown and minimum staff had been deployed inside. The gas leaked from two 5,000-tonne tanks, which had been unattended from March due to the lockdown. It led to a chemical reaction and production of heat inside the tanks, which caused the leakage, Visakhapatnam Assistant Commissioner of Police explained. Quoting a preliminary report, a senior district official said that a technical glitch in the refrigeration unit attached to the two styrene tanks at a chemical plant near here caused the vapour leak.



Action: The management of the chemical plant was booked on charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing death by negligence police said. The Andhra Pradesh High Court also took cognizance of the matter and issued notices to the state and the Central governments. The National Green Tribunal also took cognizance and is set to hear the matter today. Moreover, the licence of the chemical plant may get revoked if it is found flouting environmental norms, the environment ministry said.



‘Should be fully-investigated’: “We obviously send our condolences to the victims and hope for quick recovery to those who have been impacted. And I think these kinds of incidents need to be fully investigated by the local authorities," United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.



Salvaging measures: A specialised chemical called PTBC, made only in the Vapi town of Gujarat, will be sent to Visakhapatnam on an urgent basis to help in neutralising the effects of the gas leak, a Gujarat government official said. Experts said that gas leaks usually occur due to poor maintenance and human habitation in the close vicinity of industries handling hazardous chemicals doubles the adverse impact.



What is styrene?: Styrene, the gas that leaked is a flammable liquid used in the manufacturing of polystyrene plastics, fiberglass, rubber, and latex. Styrene is also found in vehicle exhaust, cigarette smoke, and in natural foods like fruits and vegetables. It is listed as one of the 684 hazardous chemicals under the Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemical Rules, 2000.



UN suggests probe: The incident needs to be fully investigated by local authorities, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said. "We obviously send our condolences to the victims and hope for quick recovery to those who have been impacted. And I think these kinds of incidents need to be fully investigated by the local authorities," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at the daily press briefing.



On Our Specials



Not a first: This is not the first such gas leak disaster in India. Nikhil Ghanekar revisits the major industrial disasters in India in the last 80 years including the Bombay Docks Explosion (1944), Chasnala Mining Disaster (1975), Union Carbide Gas Tragedy (1984), Korba Chimney Collapse (2009) and Jaipur Oil Depot Fire (2009).



On Reel



Gas leaked from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday and quickly spread to villages in a five-kilometre radius, killing at least 11 people and impacting about 1,000, many of whom collapsed to the ground as they tried to escape the toxic vapours. Watch to know more.