News18 Daybreak |Violent Indo-China Face-off in Ladakh; India's COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 10,000 and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

At least 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Army stated. In the morning, India lost an officer and two soldiers during the violent face-off, while there were casualties on the Chinese side as well. External affairs minister S Jaishankar earlier met PM Narendra Modi as the Indian Army’s standoff with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley saw violent escalation. Follow live updates here.



Alert Issued: The Himachal Pradesh Police has issued an alert in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts, which border China, in view of the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, an official said Tuesday. State police spokesperson Khushal Sharma said an advisory have been issued to take all precautionary measures to ensure security of local population.



Violated agreements: China's official media Tuesday quoted the Chinese military as claiming that it always owned sovereignty over the Galwan Valley region and alleged that ‘provocative attacks' launched by the Indian troops resulted in ‘severe clashes and casualties.’ Chinese media quoted the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theatre Command Spokesperson Colonel Zhang Shuili said, "China always owns sovereignty over the Galwan Valley region."



Disengaged: Twenty members of the Indian armed forces were killed in a clash with Chinese forces, making them the first fatalities on the Line of Actual Control in 45 years. The Indian Army said both sides suffered casualties. Beijing did not confirm any deaths, but observers in China appeared to corroborate that information. However, the Army said both Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged after the clash.



Covid count: India registered over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row pushing tally to 3,43,091 Tuesday, while the death toll surpassed 10,000-mark with new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country recorded 10,667 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.



United by virus: In a strange turn of events, both Karnataka and Kerala are being hailed as model states in their fight against the spread of coronavirus. The BJP government led by chief minister BS Yediyurappa and the Communist government led by Pinarayi Vijayan have so far successfully contained the disease in their respective states. In the last 90 days, both state governments have aggressively fought Covid-19, limiting it to small numbers compared to many other states that continue to struggle.



Geared Up: With hospitals already severely stretched, coronavirus-hit India is now bracing for the monsoon and its deadly annual onslaught of mosquito-borne illnesses, with an overwhelmed army of public health workers the only defence. Healthcare workers are not the only ones battling exhaustion, lockdown to prevent the epidemic from spreading left states with an acute shortage of sanitation workers.



Decision pending: Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the ministry was confident that a decision on resumption of international flights will be taken by next month after taking into confidence all stakeholders and travellers. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on March 19 had announced that no international commercial passenger flight operations will take place in India from 1.30 am on March 23 to 5.30 am on March 29.



‘Key Point 14’: The murderous clash on the Galwan River which claimed the lives of 16 Bihar regiment commanding officer and two other soldiers broke out after troops moved to remove a People’s Liberation Army tent set up near a position code-named Patrolling Point 14, inside territory on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control. Few details have emerged on how the fighting began, but government sources familiar with events said PLA soldiers responded to the Indian action by throwing stones from the high ground above Point 14, Praveen Swami writes ‘inside story.’



Vaccine on way? Researchers from the University of Oxford have said that Dexamethasone, a low-cost steroid is improving survival chances of Covid-19 patients. These were the results from a randomized trial and a detailed paper will be published soon. The drug cut deaths by a third in patients on a ventilator and by a fifth in patients receiving only oxygen. News18 explains how this drug works and the trial being carried out to test its efficacy.



