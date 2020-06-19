News18 Daybreak | 76 Soldiers Injured in Galwan Valley Clashes Recovering, 58 Should be Back on Duty in a Week and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Story
76 soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clashes recovering, 58 should be back on duty in a week
Unidentified officials in the Indian Army said no soldier is in a critical state as of now after clashes with the Chinese in Ladakh's Galwan Valley earlier this week. 58 soldiers will be back on duty within a week, ANI quoted sources as saying. The army also clarified that all soldiers are accounted for after violent clashes. Meanwhile, the body of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu was brought back to Telangana.
Facing Opposition: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened an all-party virtual meet today to discuss the situation along the India-China border against the backdrop of demands by the opposition seeking details of the face-off. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's questioned why soldiers were sent "unarmed to martyrdom", to which External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded all Indian troops guarding the border with China carry arms.
Call for boycott: As the call to boycott Chinese goods grows louder, the Railways has decided to terminate the contract of a Chinese company due to "poor progress" on the signalling and telecommunication work on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor's 417-km section between between Kanpur and Mughalsarai.
Trade impediments: India plans to impose higher trade barriers and raise import duties on around 300 products from China and elsewhere as part of an effort to protect domestic businesses, two government officials said. The plan has been under review since at least April, and is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recently announced self-reliance campaign to promote local products.
In Other News
Coronavirus: India reports 12,881 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 3,66,946. As Modi indicated that the country would not go into another lockdown, Chennai and three other Tamil Nadu districts readied to enter an extended lockdown of 12 days. Meanwhile, a ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine was lifted.
Rajya Sabha polls: Elections for 19 Rajya Sabha seats across eight states will be held today. Four seats each will be contested from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand, and one each from Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya.
On shaky ground: The Congress in Manipur urged the Governor to call a special assembly session to take up a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government. Nine opposition MLAs, including three BJP legislators, resigned to join the Congress. Deputy CM Yumnam Joykumar Singh said he was ‘hurt’ the way COVID-19 was handled.
Explosive claims: Donald Trump has no guiding principles and is unfit to be president, his former national security advisor John Bolton said. In response, Trump called him a "sick puppy" and said Bolton’s book is "a compilation of lies and made up stories, all intended to make me look bad."
Serious allegations: Former Sri Lanka Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has went on record and said that the 2011 World Cup final was fixed, and that the Islanders should have won the match. India had won the match by six wickets and 10 balls to spare.
On Our Specials
Warning bells: The Tibetan-government-in-exile issued a dire warning to India: “learn from what happened to Tibet”. Lobsang Sangay, President of the Central Tibet Administration, tells Maha Siddiqui, “When Tibet was occupied, Mao Zedong and other Chinese leaders said, ‘Tibet is the palm which we must occupy, then we will go after the five fingers’. The first finger is Ladakh. The other four are Nepal, Bhutan, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.”
Critique: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, responding to Rahul Gandhi's poser they were sent "unarmed to martyrdom". Jaishankar also said they did not use weapons as per 1996 and 2005 agreements. But many retired army officers and sinologists have criticised the minister’s response and pointed out that the other articles in these agreements are constantly violated by China, Suhas Munshi reports.