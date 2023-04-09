POL

pol News

Jono Sanjog Yatra: Abhishek Banerjee on New Path for Panchayat Polls, TMC Makeover

Eyeing Vokkaliga Votes, Will BJP’s Yogi Adityanath Gamble in Gowda Heartland Pay Off?

YS Sharmila Granted Bail in Cops 'assault' Case

Adityanath Pays Tributes to Former UP CM Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna

Ajit Pawar Supporters Put Up His Posters In Dharashiv, Call Him Next CM Of Maharashtra | News18

‘Kanaka’pura: Cong’s DKS Gold Standard for Many. Can BJP’s Ashoka Shine? K’taka Constituency Watch

PM Modi News | Prime Minister Speech In Tiruvananthapuram | PM Modi Inaugurates Water Metro Project

Ex-MP And Murder Convict Anand Mohan Stops News18 From Calling Him A Criminal | English News

Bihar News | Government Amends Prison Rules Allowing Release Of Ex-MP Behind IAS Officer's Murder

PM Modi News | Kerala News | PM Modi In Kerala | PM Modi Arrives In Thiruvananthapuram | News18

Maha Picture | Sharad Pawar’s Ambition and Ajit’s Dilemma: What's the Current NCP Story?

BJP Would Be in a Better Position If Yediyurappa Had Continued as Karnataka CM: BY Vijayendra

Coast Isn't Clear for BJP in Karnataka Hindutva Hub Karwar, Cong Hopes to 'Sail' through with 'Winds of Change'

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah Says 'Giving Vote to JDS Means Polling for Cong'. And This Leader Proves Him Right

Former J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik Denies Raising Pulwama Attack Questions Only After Leaving Office

Amid Power Tussle in Rajasthan, CM Gehlot Tells Media Not to Make People Fight

Unwieldy Unity: Nitish Meets Mamata And Akhilesh, BJP Terms it 'Political Tourism And Photo Op'

PM Modi Reaches Out to Kerala's Christian Community, Says All Religious Beliefs Will be Given Protection

'Focus on Lawless UP', Says Mahagathbandhan to Mayawati Over Her Criticism of Nitish on 'tweaking' Prison Rules

Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Centre Over Privatisation, Says Unemployment Today Highest in 4 Decades

Reservation Based on Religion Unconstitutional, Says Amit Shah in Poll-bound Karnataka

PM Modi In Kerala | PM Modi's Mission South | Can BJP Make Inroads Into Kerala? | English News

PM Modi Blames Previous Congress Governments for Meting Out 'Step-Motherly' Treatment to Villages

'BJP Working for Kerala's Exports, Some Toiling to Smuggle Gold': PM Modi Slams Pinarayi Vijayan Govt

Maha Vikas Aghadi Very Strong, Sharad Pawar's Statement Twisted by Media: Sanjay Raut

'No Curfew, No Danga, UP Mein Sab Changa': CM Adityanath Sounds Civic Body Poll Bugle in Saharanpur

Rahul Says Lalu Yadav Makes 'Great' Food, Reveals Who is 'Number 1 Cook' in The Gandhi Family | Watch

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Says There Will Be No Sympathy For Those Disrupting Law & Order | English News

After YS Sharmila 'Assualts' Hyderabad Cops, Her Mother Seen 'Slapping', 'Pushing' Woman Constable | Watch

I-T Sleuths Raid House of Congress Leader in Coastal Karnataka

AAP Councillor Joins BJP Ahead of MCD Mayor Poll on April 26

Manipur: Another BJP MLA Resigns from Administrative Post, Fourth in April

Wrestlers Protest At Jantar Mantar: Media Brief | Vinesh Phogat | Sakshi Malik | English News

