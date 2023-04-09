POL
CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी
বাংলা
मराठी
ગુજરાતી
ಕನ್ನಡ
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
తెలుగు
ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
اردو
অসমীয়া
ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :
GT vs MI
UP Board Exam Results
Karnataka Elections
Modi In Kerala
Home
WHO Says Contaminated Cough Syrup Made in India Found in Western Pacific
How Much Is Shiv Thakare Charging For Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?
5 Healthy Foods That Must Be Fed To Malaria Patients
'Insaaf Ke Sipahi' Are with You: Sibal to Protesting Wrestlers
Movies
Arpita ALMOST Confirms Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer's Relationship, Calls Her 'Bhabhi' in Now-Deleted Post
Parineeti Chopra Trolled As She Remains Mum On Wedding Reports, Netizens Say 'Limelight Le Rahi Hai'
Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare Dating Akanksha Puri? Latter Calls Him a 'Sweetheart'
Malaika Arora Reveals Arjun Kapoor Can't Even Make Tea, Says 'He Enjoys The Food I Cook'
Cricket
LSG Pacer Mark Wood Expected to Miss Final Stage of IPL 2023
'Bring Back Hardik Pandya Into The Test Squad': Former India Cricketer Thinks Allrounder Could've Been Part of WTC Final
'I Think Ajinkya Rahane Fits the Bill Perfectly': MSK Prasad Lauds Selectors For India's WTC Final Squad
I Came Running into the Field and then Began Thinking About What to Do': Axar Patel
India
Wrestlers Protest Updates: SC Seeks Delhi Cops' Response Over Sexual Assault Case Against Brij Bhushan
Operation Kaveri to Kuwait Evacuation: A Look at India's Efforts to Bring Its Citizens Home During Crisis
‘Shoot Him’, Ordered Ex-MP for IAS Officer, Govt Released Him; Is This Nitish’s Approval of Jungle Raj?
Guddu Muslim 'With Beard' Frequently Changing Location. Now Around Bengal's Murshidabad
Showsha
Priyanka Says She Likes To Be Addressed By Her First Name | Alia Is Ready For Met Gala | News Wrap
Canadian Star Saint Von Colucci Dies After 12 Plastic Surgeries To Look Like BTS' Jimin
Sushmita Sen Resumes Aarya 3 Shoot Post Heart Surgery, Says ‘She’s Meaner’
SRK in SHOCK After Woman Tells Him ‘Mujhe Aapse Gale Milne Ka Koi Shauk Nahi’ in Viral Video; Watch
Politics
Coast Isn't Clear for BJP in Karnataka Hindutva Hub Karwar, Cong Hopes to 'Sail' through with 'Winds of Change'
‘Kanaka’pura: Cong’s DKS Gold Standard for Many. Can BJP’s Ashoka Shine? K’taka Constituency Watch
Maha Picture | Sharad Pawar’s Ambition and Ajit’s Dilemma: What's the Current NCP Story?
Adityanath Pays Tributes to Former UP CM Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna
World
WHO Says Contaminated Cough Syrup Made in India Found in Western Pacific
2024 US Presidential Election: Joe Biden Declares White House Run, Urges Americans to Vote for ‘Freedom’
Ukraine Gets Estonian Howitzers, “Putin Doesn’t Use Body Double”, Iran Sending Ammo to Russia?
Operation Kaveri: First Batch of Indians Leave Conflict-Hit Sudan for Jeddah Aboard INS Sumedha
Education
Business
Mutual Fund Checklist: Key Things To Know Before Starting Your Investment Journey
Bank Holidays May 2023: Banks to be Shut for 12 Days In May; Check Full List Here
25,000% Return! Rs 40,000 Investment In This Stock would Have Made You Crorepati
Protect Your Wallet: Common Digital Payment Frauds You Need to Know
Buzz
Bengaluru Witnesses 'Zero Shadow Day', Residents Share Surreal Photos and Videos
Homeopathic Doctor in Madhya Pradesh Coats Entire Car in Cow Dung to Beat the Heat
Hyderabad Crowd Greets David Warner With 'Pushpa' Poster as DC Captain Plays Against SRH
Infosys Engineer Quits Job to Become Brinjal Farmer in Japan, Earns Double the Income
Opinion
Opinion | Suicides In IITs: Time To Stem The Tide
India First | Karnataka, Corruption and the Congress Self-Goal
Opinion | How Satyapal Malik’s Pulwama Interview is a Case of Running with the Hare and Hunting with the Hounds
Opinion | China Renaming Places in Arunachal Pradesh Undermines International Law
Photos
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC Sedan City Edition in Pics: See Design, Features and More
Kriti Sanon Makes Jaws Drop With Stunning Summer Dresses, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures
Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Piyush Chawla: From Benched to Best in IPL 2023
Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Vidyut Jammwal, Sara Ali Khan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About
Home
Movies
Cricket
India
Showsha
Politics
World
Education
Business
Buzz
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Explainers
Web Stories
Tech
Auto
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Food
Sports
Markets
Tax
Cryptocurrency
Savings and Investments
Breaking News
AQI
Power Circuit
Elections
Movie Reviews
City News
Astrology
Viral
Bollywood
Hollywood
Regional Cinema
Tamil Cinema
Telugu Cinema
Web-series
Television
Latest
IPL 2023
Orange Cap
Purple Cap
UP Board Results
Web Stories
Lifestyle
Sports
Explainers
Tech
Auto
#SustainableIsAttainable
Latest
IPL 2023
Orange Cap
Purple Cap
UP Board Results
Web Stories
Lifestyle
Sports
Explainers
Tech
Auto
#SustainableIsAttainable
News18
»
News
»
pol News
LATEST NEWS ON pol
Jono Sanjog Yatra: Abhishek Banerjee on New Path for Panchayat Polls, TMC Makeover
Eyeing Vokkaliga Votes, Will BJP’s Yogi Adityanath Gamble in Gowda Heartland Pay Off?
YS Sharmila Granted Bail in Cops 'assault' Case
Adityanath Pays Tributes to Former UP CM Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna
Ajit Pawar Supporters Put Up His Posters In Dharashiv, Call Him Next CM Of Maharashtra | News18
‘Kanaka’pura: Cong’s DKS Gold Standard for Many. Can BJP’s Ashoka Shine? K’taka Constituency Watch
PM Modi News | Prime Minister Speech In Tiruvananthapuram | PM Modi Inaugurates Water Metro Project
Ex-MP And Murder Convict Anand Mohan Stops News18 From Calling Him A Criminal | English News
Bihar News | Government Amends Prison Rules Allowing Release Of Ex-MP Behind IAS Officer's Murder
PM Modi News | Kerala News | PM Modi In Kerala | PM Modi Arrives In Thiruvananthapuram | News18
Maha Picture | Sharad Pawar’s Ambition and Ajit’s Dilemma: What's the Current NCP Story?
BJP Would Be in a Better Position If Yediyurappa Had Continued as Karnataka CM: BY Vijayendra
Coast Isn't Clear for BJP in Karnataka Hindutva Hub Karwar, Cong Hopes to 'Sail' through with 'Winds of Change'
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah Says 'Giving Vote to JDS Means Polling for Cong'. And This Leader Proves Him Right
Former J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik Denies Raising Pulwama Attack Questions Only After Leaving Office
Amid Power Tussle in Rajasthan, CM Gehlot Tells Media Not to Make People Fight
Unwieldy Unity: Nitish Meets Mamata And Akhilesh, BJP Terms it 'Political Tourism And Photo Op'
PM Modi Reaches Out to Kerala's Christian Community, Says All Religious Beliefs Will be Given Protection
'Focus on Lawless UP', Says Mahagathbandhan to Mayawati Over Her Criticism of Nitish on 'tweaking' Prison Rules
Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Centre Over Privatisation, Says Unemployment Today Highest in 4 Decades
Reservation Based on Religion Unconstitutional, Says Amit Shah in Poll-bound Karnataka
PM Modi In Kerala | PM Modi's Mission South | Can BJP Make Inroads Into Kerala? | English News
PM Modi Blames Previous Congress Governments for Meting Out 'Step-Motherly' Treatment to Villages
'BJP Working for Kerala's Exports, Some Toiling to Smuggle Gold': PM Modi Slams Pinarayi Vijayan Govt
Maha Vikas Aghadi Very Strong, Sharad Pawar's Statement Twisted by Media: Sanjay Raut
'No Curfew, No Danga, UP Mein Sab Changa': CM Adityanath Sounds Civic Body Poll Bugle in Saharanpur
Rahul Says Lalu Yadav Makes 'Great' Food, Reveals Who is 'Number 1 Cook' in The Gandhi Family | Watch
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Says There Will Be No Sympathy For Those Disrupting Law & Order | English News
After YS Sharmila 'Assualts' Hyderabad Cops, Her Mother Seen 'Slapping', 'Pushing' Woman Constable | Watch
I-T Sleuths Raid House of Congress Leader in Coastal Karnataka
AAP Councillor Joins BJP Ahead of MCD Mayor Poll on April 26
Manipur: Another BJP MLA Resigns from Administrative Post, Fourth in April
Wrestlers Protest At Jantar Mantar: Media Brief | Vinesh Phogat | Sakshi Malik | English News
Video Wall
Every Inch A Battle | Russia's March On Kyiv To Ukraine's Counterattack, The Biggest War Flashpoints
Photogallery
+8
Tara Sutaria Takes Internet By Storm With Hot Photos In Neon Green Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures
+8
Malaika Arora Looks Smoking Hot In New Photoshoot, The Diva Flaunts Her Toned Abs In The Sexy Pictures