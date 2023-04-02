CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » 14 AAP Members Taken into Preventive Detention in Hry's Yamunanagar Over Anti-Modi Posters
14 AAP Members Taken into Preventive Detention in Hry's Yamunanagar Over Anti-Modi Posters

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 23:51 IST

Yamunanagar, India

AAP leader Chitra Sarwara was among those detained briefly. (Credits: Reuters)

They were taken into preventive detention over apprehension of breach of peace, but released later, SHO Yamunanagar City Kanwaljeet said

Fourteen Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and leaders were on Sunday taken into preventive detention by police for allegedly putting up posters in the city that read "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao".

They were taken into preventive detention over apprehension of breach of peace, but released later, SHO Yamunanagar City Kanwaljeet said.

AAP leader Chitra Sarwara was among those detained briefly.

"Right to hold protest, right to raise voice in a peaceful manner are guaranteed in the Constitution. But such reaction from the government shows their insecurity," she said.

"They call it Amritkaal, but it is Apatkal (emergency), which has been declared by the BJP. They want to suppress the opposition voice," Sarwara said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
