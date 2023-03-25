A 2018 tweet by BJP’s Khushbu Sundar, when she was a Congress member, has suddenly resurfaced on social media after Rahul Gandhi was awarded two years of jail term in ‘Modi surname’ case and was eventually disqualified from Lok Sabha.

The actor-turned-politician in her old tweet had made similar remarks as Gandhi. She said that every corrupt person’s surname is Modi, and “Modi means corruption". She went on to suggest that meaning of surname ‘Modi’ should now be changed to “corruption" as “it suits better".

“Yahan Modi wahan Modi jahan dekho Modi…lekin yeh kya? Har Modi ke aage bhrastachar surname laga hua hai….#Modi mutlab #bhrashtachaar..let’s change the meaning of #Modi to corruption..suits better..#Nirav #Lalit #Namo = corruption..(sic)," she tweeted.

Congress shared the screenshot of the still available tweet from its various social media accounts, and questioned if Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi will file a case against Khushbu Sundar, who is now a BJP leader and a member of the National Commission for Women.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was on Friday disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case, an action the party termed an attempt to “silence" his voice as it vowed to fight the battle legally and politically.

The court in Surat sentenced on Thursday Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" Following his disqualification, Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years.

A report in PTI quoted an expert on electoral laws as saying that the Congress leader will stand disqualified from contesting Lok Sabha and Assembly elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.

Citing Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, the expert said the disqualification will be for eight years — two years of the jail term awarded by the court and another six years from the date of his release as prescribed in the law. Jail term of two years or more attracts disqualification under the Act.

“He stands disqualified for a total period of eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction," said a former Election Commission official, who is an expert on electoral laws.

