25 Vs 19: As New Parliament Opening Sparks Debate, Here's A List of Parties Attending, Boycotting Event

As many as 25 parties including those in the ruling NDA alliance will attend the inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28, an event which has been boycotted by 19 opposition parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Who Will Attend Parliament Ceremony?

NDA parties including BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), National People’s Party, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, Jan-Nayak Party, AIADMK, IMKMK. AJSU, RPI, Mizo National Front, Tamil Maanila Congress, ITFT (Tripura), Bodo People’s Party, Pattali Makkal Kacchi, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Apna Dal and Assam Gan Parishad will be a part of the ceremony which has now snowballed into controversy with opposition saying President Droupadi Murmu should inaugurate new Parliament building instead of Modi.

Non-NDA parties including YSRCP, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), BSP, Lok Janshakti Party (Paswan), Shiromani Akali and Janata Dal (S) have also confirmed their participation.

Who Has Boycotted Parl Building Inauguration?

As many as 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP and AAP, came together and announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they find no value in a new building when the “soul of democracy has been sucked out".

These parties are Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Janata Dal (United), Aam Aadmi Party, CPI-M, CPI, Samajwadi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Rashtriya Janata Dal, IUML, JMM, NC, KC (M), RSP, VCK, MDMK and RLD.

“When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building," the parties said.

“We will continue to fight - in letter, in spirit, and in substance - against this ‘authoritarian’ prime minister and his government, and take our message directly to the people of India," the opposition parties said.

Attacking Modi, the parties said, “Undemocratic acts are not new to the prime minister, who has relentlessly hollowed out Parliament. Opposition Members of Parliament have been disqualified, suspended and muted when they raised the issues of the people of India. MPs from the Treasury benches have disrupted Parliament." “Many controversial legislations, including the three farm laws, have been passed with almost no debate, and Parliamentary Committees have been practically made defunct," the parties said.