250 Indira Canteens to Be Opened in Bengaluru City: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday instructed officials to start at least 250 Indira Canteens, which provide subsidised food, with one outlet for each ward of Bengaluru.

The Congress in its manifesto had promised to rejuvenate the existing canteens and extend them throughout the state.

Indira Canteens, started as a pet project of Siddaramaiah, were first introduced during his earlier term as Chief Minister between 2013-18.

The Chief Minister today held a meeting with top officials regarding provision of Indira Canteen service and its management.

“We have held discussions to restart the Indira Canteens. One Indira Canteen has to be opened in every ward (of Bengaluru). I have instructed to take measures to start a minimum 250 Indira Canteens in Bengaluru city," Siddaramaiah told reporters after the meeting.

He said until now the city corporation used to bear 70 per cent of the cost and government took up the remaining 30 per cent, but from now on both entities will bear 50 per cent each.

“In places other than Bengaluru, the government will bear 70 per cent of the cost, while remaining 30 per cent will be by local civic agencies there," Siddaramaiah said adding he has asked for a list of places where canteens have to be opened afresh.

Noting that new tenders will be called, the Chief Minister said the menu will subsequently also change. Quantity, quality, cleanliness should be ensured, he pointed out.

The senior politician said there will be no price revision and existing rates will continue at the canteens.

“I have asked to call for a short term tender zonal wise. After the tender process, we will relaunch the programme," he said in response to a question.

According to officials, officials were instructed at the meeting to visit the Indira Canteens and submit a report on the condition and functioning of the outlets.

Repairs must be undertaken wherever necessary and the canteens should be in good condition, they said, adding food quality should be maintained and the prescribed menu should be followed strictly with instructions given to provide local food in north Karnataka.

Instructions were also given to submit proposals for setting up new Indira Canteens at public places like colleges, hospitals, bus stands, taluk offices, etc.

Officials, citing data, said there are 175 canteens in Bengaluru of which 163 are operational. The canteens provide breakfast at Rs 5, while lunch and dinner cost Rs 10 each.