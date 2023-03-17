Tension between Telangana governor Dr Tamilsai Soundararajan and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government never seems to subside completely.

In the latest flare-up, members of BRS Vidyarthi, staged a protest outside Raj Bhavan, demanding that the governor clear the Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Bill.

On March 20, the Supreme Court will hear a petition filed by the Telangana government against the governor for not approving bills by the legislature. While the governor, who hails from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has accused the ruling party of disrespecting her multiple times, BRS has accused her of not clearing key bills.

Five instances when the Telangana government and the governor fell out:

At a Women’s Day event this year, she said that the BRS was rewarding men who insult women. She was referring to MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy who was summoned by the National Commission for Women for passing derogatory remarks against her for not clearing bills. He had later apologised to the commission. Drama escalated between the two parties before the Budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. As the governor was denied the right to address the session last year, she made sure that she could do it this time. The tiff between the two reached a stage wherein the government had to file a motion in the high court to make the governor give her assent to the budget. Although the government had sent the budget on time for approval, Dr Tamilisai did not get back to them. The crisis was finally resolved with the governor addressing the budget session and praising the progress made by the Telangana government. A similar tussle was witnessed regarding celebration of Republic Day. The state did not observe the day according to the Central protocol. For the second year in a row, the governor did not address the ceremonial police parade. She had lashed out that the state government was humiliating her office through these repeated violations of protocol. In a sensational claim last year, the governor said that her phones were being tapped by BRS. This comment came in the aftermath of the BRS poachgate case. A tweet by the official handle of the pink party had mentioned the name of her former ADC, Tushar, whose name had also cropped up in the case. She said that her name was being dragged into the scandal without any proof, and clarified that Tushar had called her only to wish for Deepavali. When the governor finished three years in office last September, she made the sensational claim that the Telangana government had humiliated her office time and again. From not following protocol on the Republic Day and budget session to not providing her a helicopter to visit the Medaram Jataram, Dr Tamilisai brought in many allegations against the KCR government. ​

Read all the Latest Politics News here