CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka Election Results LiveJalandhar BypollJayanagar SeatKarnataka CMBJP Karnataka
Home » Politics » Aaditya Thackeray Meets AAP National Convenor Kejriwal
1-MIN READ

Aaditya Thackeray Meets AAP National Convenor Kejriwal

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 14:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Former Maharastra minister Aaditya Thackeray met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday. (Image/Twitter)

Former Maharastra minister Aaditya Thackeray met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday. (Image/Twitter)

Arvind Kejriwal posted pictures of his meeting with Aaditya Thackeray on Twitter

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharastra minister Aaditya Thackeray met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday and discussed current political developments.

top videos

    Kejriwal posted pictures of his meeting with Thackeray on Twitter.

    “I got an opportunity to host Aaditya Thackeray at my residence today. I held a detailed conversation with him on the current political developments", the AAP national convenor tweeted

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    Tags:
    1. aap
    2. shiv sena
    3. arvind kejriwal
    4. Aaditya Thackeray
    first published:May 14, 2023, 14:56 IST
    last updated:May 14, 2023, 14:56 IST