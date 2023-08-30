Will Arvind Kejriwal Be PM Face For Oppn? Know What AAP Spokesperson Has To Say

Proposing Arvind Kejriwal as the head of the opposition alliance “INDIA", AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar stated on Wednesday that the Delhi Chief Minister has consistently championed people’s concerns and presented a model that has resulted in the lowest inflation rates in the national capital.

Priyanka Kakkar on Wednesday said she would want party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to be the alliance’s Prime Ministerial candidate.

#WATCH | AAP's Chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar says, "If you ask me, I would want Arvind Kejriwal to be the Prime Ministerial candidate. Even in such back-breaking inflation, the national capital Delhi has the lowest inflation. There is free water, free education,… pic.twitter.com/vMUquowQU6— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023

While speaking to news agency ANI, Kakkar said: “If you ask me, I would want Arvind Kejriwal to be Opposition’s Prime Ministerial candidate."

She added that the AAP convenor has been highlighting issues of the public and has emerged as a credible challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hold on the country’s highest office. Be it the PM’s academic records or qualifications or any other issue, Arvind Kejriwal has been putting across his views boldly on myriad subjects," Kakkar added.

Nonetheless, while her statement posed a potential challenge to the unity of the Opposition before the Mumbai conference, set to commence later on Wednesday and extend into Thursday, the AAP spokesperson affirmed that INDIA was dedicated to guiding the nation toward a fresh trajectory.

She asserted that despite the escalating costs of vital goods and food products, the national capital maintained the status of having the “most minimal" inflation rate.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal, however, said instead of discussing PM post, INDIA should emphasize on alliance’s vision and offerings.

INDIA Meeting on September 1

The INDIA partners are scheduled to hold a joint meeting on September 1 in Mumbai.

The meeting will see discussions on the bloc’s strategies ahead of the upcoming state elections and the all-important general elections next year.

The logo of the Opposition alliance is also likely to be unveiled during the two-day meeting.

A total of 26 parties, including the Congress, came together against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.