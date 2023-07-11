CHANGE LANGUAGE
AAP Alleges Centre 'Snooping' on Its Party Headquarters in Delhi
1-MIN READ

AAP Alleges Centre 'Snooping' on Its Party Headquarters in Delhi

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 23:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo/PTI)

AAP chief spokesperson and Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned the reasons behind the move and showed He showed footage of seven men moving around the party office at Rouse Avenue, DDA Marg in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led central government was “snooping" on its party headquarters here and called it a “serious matter".

Addressing a press conference, AAP chief spokesperson and Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned the reasons behind the move.

“A few days ago, there were officials who were snooping on the chief minister’s residence. Now we have found that some people were snooping on our party office. We are showing their footage to everyone to help identify these. Which secret agency are they from," he said.

Bharadwaj accused the BJP-led Centre of being involved in this.

He showed footage of seven men moving around the party office at Rouse Avenue, DDA Marg, on Tuesday.

“It is a serious matter that the office of a national party was being spied upon. The BJP should answer what they are scared of? Why they are scared of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal?" he asked.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor.
first published:July 11, 2023, 23:49 IST
last updated:July 11, 2023, 23:49 IST