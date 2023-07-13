AAP Won't Attend Bengaluru Meet Unless Congress Clears Stand on Delhi Ordinance: Jasmine Shah to News18

The Congress will host the second meeting of the “joint opposition" in Bengaluru on July 17-18 and about two dozen parties have been invited. Among them is the Aam Aadmi Party, which attended the first meeting on June 23 in Patna but skipped the joint press conference. It shot off a letter, indicating that until the Congress and 31 Rajya Sabha members denounce the ordinance, which gives the Centre authority over bureaucrats deputed to the Delhi government, it will be difficult for AAP to participate in the “future meetings of like-minded parties where the Congress is a participant”.

In an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18 on Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party leader Jasmine Shah reiterated this stance, while alleging that the Congress was benefitting the BJP. Edited excerpts:

The second grand meeting of the opposition parties is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru later this week. However, there is a question mark on whether AAP will be part of that meeting or not. What is AAP’s stand?

It is pretty clear that for us the reason why the opposition is coming together is to save the Constitution, against the manner in which the Constitution is being trampled upon by the BJP across the country—in Delhi, in Kerala, in Tamil Nadu. And there is no single example that stands out more of how BJP is stopping the opposition governments’ work than the Delhi ordinance.

That is why in the Patna meeting which 15 opposition parties attended, AAP very categorically stated that this is one instance where the entire opposition should voice its support for AAP. 14 parties joined AAP in opposing the bill, only the Congress refused to state its position.

Even then Congress said that give us some more time, we will finish our consultations, and 15 days before the monsoon session begins, which is July 20, which means by the 5th of July, we will announce our clear position on this bill. And still, they have not announced their position. And that is why the entire idea of opposition coming together without a clear position…are you going to be opposing the BJP when it makes some unconstitutional moves or not, or are you going to be supporting the BJP, as some Congress leaders are saying that they will support the Delhi ordinance.

So, that is the reason. The Congress first needs to decide where it stands on this matter and then AAP will take its call.

So, if the Congress does not come out publicly and denounce the ordinance and commit that its MPs in the Rajya Sabha are going to vote against it when it is brought in Parliament, will AAP not attend the meeting?

Well, the entire idea of opposition unity is built around the idea that we will stop the BJP at the Centre from making these unconstitutional moves. And, on a matter which is as black and white as the Delhi ordinance, if the Congress does not take a firm stance, we do not see any hope that these parties are going to be able to sit together and get into seat-sharing negotiations, which are far more difficult. This is the easiest subject for a party like Congress to take a call on. So, we are very clear—that unless and until the Congress joins the entire opposition, which is standing in opposition to the Delhi ordinance, not just AAP—if they don’t do that, we will not be participating in the next meeting.

So, if you do not participate in the next meeting—that is if the Congress does not declare its opposition to the ordinance—don’t you think you will deal a body blow to opposition unity? The index of opposition unity will come down and then it can also be argued that AAP is actually benefitting the BJP.

Well, the way I see it, it is the Congress that is benefitting the BJP. Because every time another opposition party or leader has come under attack, AAP has vociferously stood in their support. Even when Rahul Gandhi’s membership of Parliament was taken away by the BJP and the court’s decision, AAP was the first to stand in support of Mr Rahul Gandhi. Similarly, when Mr Stalin’s government is under attack by the governor, we are supporting them. Only and only Congress has today become an obstacle to the idea of opposition unity. Which, let me remind you, is not just to defeat the Modi government, it is to save the Constitution. That’s the reason the opposition has come together. So, I think, not AAP, it is the Congress that has to be blamed, if for whatever reason all the opposition parties are not going to come together for the next meeting.

I have heard from various opposition leaders who are part of this group that the Congress has committed to voting against the ordinance when it is placed in Parliament. That is what Mr Kharge said that it is going to be decided on the floor of the house. So, why is AAP so impatient?

Well, AAP has been more patient than anything else. I will ask a simple question. Tomorrow, say President’s rule is imposed on Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh; will Congress ask all the opposition parties to support it or not? Or will it say “You take your sweet time for three months and then decide"? The Delhi ordinance is a de facto President’s rule in Delhi. They have taken all the powers away from the elected chief minister. And we have waited very patiently. In the last Patna meeting, let me again repeat, we were told that 15 days before we will make our stand clear. To date, name one senior Congress leader who has said that they oppose this bill. I will tell you the names of senior Congress leaders in Delhi and Punjab who are actually saying the reverse, that we will support the Modi government on the Delhi ordinance. Mr Ajay Maken, Mr Sandeep Dixit, and many other senior leaders. Whether their intentions are good or bad, let them go out and make their stand clear. Why are they quiet on such an important matter?

The Congress is arguing that on such an important matter, as it is a very large party, it has its own processes to follow before it takes a call. Maybe internal discussions have not been held on this yet?

I think that is a way to deflect accountability. Congress is a party that has been saying time and again over the last few years that we want to save the Constitution. They did an entire Bharat Jodo Yatra on this entire theme. But when a de facto President’s rule is applied, only because it is AAP that is taking a hit, you say that “I will take never-ending consultations “. I think it is a way to deny accountability. And, I will again say that we are only holding them to their own word. They said 15 days ahead of the monsoon session, we will make our stand clear, and come 5th July, we will make our stand clear. Today, we are sitting on the 13th of July and still, there is no word as to where the Congress stands on this issue.

How does it help AAP if it does not go to the opposition meeting? How does it help you? You will not be part of the coalition that is fledgling and you are not part of the NDA also. So how does it help you? Say, later on, when the bill is presented in Parliament and Congress votes against it, would you go back to the same group?

See, first and foremost, if and when the Congress makes its stand clear, AAP will also clarify its position on where it stands. We are firmly with the idea of opposition unity. We feel today it’s our democracy and our Constitution that are under threat. That can only happen if mutually the opposition parties are willing to reciprocate the trust. We are willing to place our trust in all the opposition parties. Tomorrow, if anyone comes under attack, we are going to support them. But, that trust must be reciprocated. There is no meaning in sitting together and having a lunch meeting or dinner meeting if you are not going to be able to talk to each other. I will ask one question. Mr Kejriwal has asked for time from Mr Rahul Gandhi to have a cup of tea. It’s been months but the Congress has not reciprocated on that invite or has reverted on that invite. If you cannot find time to sit together with an opposition leader, tell me what is this idea of opposition unity? It beats me. It beats me when all the powers are taken away from the elected government in Delhi and as an opposition leader, when Mr Kejriwal wants to meet the opposition leadership, they do not have the time! So, somewhere, this idea of opposition unity…it is the Congress which is the biggest threat, and I hope, for the sake of the country, for the sake of saving our Constitution, the Congress will find its voice very firmly and strongly on this issue.

Are you willing to talk about seat-sharing with the Congress party in Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Goa—the four places where you have some political presence? Are you willing to negotiate on these, give space to the Congress party? Will you support the Congress party if it takes a leadership role in this group of opposition parties?

I don’t think any such word has taken place yet in terms of any one party, the Congress party or any other, in taking any kind of leadership. See, the opposition platform goes beyond the Congress. Let us understand that parties from all parts of India—West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, everywhere—are coming together. I am sure a certain formula will be decided upon in terms of seat-sharing. Whatever formula gets decided, by the wisdom of the house as we say, obviously AAP will abide by it. It is not about giving space to x, y, or z. It is about saying what is the right way that all these fifteen disparate parties which have not allied with each other in the past can come together and really save the democracy of this country.