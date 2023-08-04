AAP's Fight Against Delhi Services Bill a Dharmayudh: RS Member Raghav Chadha

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has called the fight against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill a ‘dharmayudh’, asserting that “all the forces of the universe" will unite to bring them victory in the Rajya Sabha.

Chadha made the remark speaking to PTI on Thursday before the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by Lok Sabha amid a walkout by opposition parties.

Even though the BJD and the YSRCP have pledged support to the bill, the numbers appear to be stacked against the opposition in the Rajya Sabha too. However, Chadha sounded confident.

“We will know what happens when the bill comes up in the Rajya Sabha. But I have said it many times before — this is a dharmayudh where dharma and satya are with us. When you are fighting a battle of truth and dharma, all the forces of the universe unite to make you win. We know that we will win," he told PTI.

He called the bill one of the most “anti-national" bills in the history of the country and said it was up to the parties whether they wanted to support it.

“Whatever the outcome, this bill is one of the most anti-national bills in history. Those who support it will be termed anti-national and those who oppose it will be termed as patriots. Parties have to decide whether they want to be known as anti-national or patriot," he said.

Chadha said even if they lose the battle in the Upper House, a legal fight against it will still be on.

“We have won two rounds before the Supreme Court’s Constitution bench and hopefully, we will win the third round too."

Initiating the debate in Lok Sabha on the bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the AAP’s opposition to it was aimed at hiding the corruption of the Delhi government as he urged other opposition parties to not support the party ruling the national capital.

Chadha challenged the Centre to institute whatever inquiry they want to, and said “justifying a legislation because they want to launch inquiry" is the most “childish and puerile" way.

“Don’t give empty threats. I want the BJP and Hon’ble Home Minister to know that AAP is not cut from the same cloth as other parties. You can put as many agencies behind us as you want," he said.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed after a nearly four-hour-long debate which was replied to by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The ordinance was promulgated by the central government on May 19, a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP-led Delhi government has been at loggerheads with the Centre over the control of Group-A and DANICS officers in the National Capital Territory government.